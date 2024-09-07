Where They're From | Champions by State (Four Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?
Five states and Germany make up the list of places with four major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within their borders.
Connecticut
Jimmy Ellis 1975 - 250SX
Doug Henry 1993 - 125MX
Doug Henry 1994 - 125MX
Doug Henry 1998 - 250MX
Jimmy Ellis
Titles: 1975 - 250SX
Place of Birth: Middletown, Connecticut
Years Pro: 1973 - 1985
Jimmy Ellis was the second winner of the AMA Supercross series and he did it on the Canadian built Can-Am motorcycle. Jimmy credits his dad for helping his technique because he would take the seat off when he sat down or remove the rear brake if he wasn't using the front enough. Jimmy claims to have done a backflip in 1969 on a motorcycle, but admits he has no way to prove it.
Doug Henry
Titles: 1993 - 125MX, 1994 - 125MX, & 1998 - 250MX
Place of Birth: Milford, Connecticut
Years Pro: 1988 - 2006
The New England area was not known as a hotbed of motocross talent, but by 1993, Doug Henry had signed with Team Honda and won titles with them. In 1995, he had one of the scariest crashes in our sports history. He launched off of what is now called "Henry Hill" wide open, resulting in a broken back. His career was believed to be over, but he made an incredible comeback with Team Yamaha, where he won multiple races, including Las Vegas, on the new four-stoke YZM400F.
Georgia
Keith Turpin 1986 - 125SX East
Ezra Lusk 1994 - 125SX East
Shae Bentley 2000 - 125SX West
Davi Millsaps 2006 - 125SX East
Keith Turpin
Titles: 1986 - 125SX East
Place of Birth: Forest Park, Georgia
Years Pro: 1985 - 1988
Keith Turpin, along with Billy Liles, was one of the first two riders ever chosen for the Team Green program. Keith joined the Honda support program in 1984 and won four 125SX East races with them in 1986. He retired after breaking his femur in Pontiac when his foot caught a rut and he went off the triple lying on his seat.
Ezra Lusk
Titles: 1994 - 125SX East
Place of Birth: Bainbridge,Georgia
Years Pro: 1992 - 2004
Ezra Lusk was one of the fastest riders of his generation and one of the few that ever ran down Jeremy McGrath and beat him in Supecross. Lusk was talented enough that throughout his career, he had contracts with all four of the major OEMs of the day: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki. Ezra has been working with privateer Gage Linville, who opened some eyes in Monster Energy Supercross in '24 and recently went 1-1 at Riverglade MX in the Canadian Triple Crown series.
Shae Bentley
Titles: 2000 - 125SX West
Place of Birth: Fayetteville, Georgia
Years Pro: 1998 - 2005
In 1998, Shae Bentley won the Chaparral SX Invitational at Glen Helen aboard a Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX125, beating Jeremy McGrath and Jeff Emig, who were aboard 250s. The 2000 125cc West Coast Supercross championship wrapped up in Irving, Texas, where Shae had a ten-point lead. He went down in the first turn and could only get back to seventh, thinking he had lost the title. He found out during the post-race interview that he had, in fact, won the title by two points.
Davi Millsaps
Titles: 2006 - 125SX East
Place of Birth: Cairo, Georgia
Years Pro: 2004 - 2017
Davi Millsaps' hometown of Cairo, GA, has more Loretta Lynn titles than most states have, with 25. He wrapped up his amateur career with nine Loretta Lynn amateur titles, and there was much hype for his pro career. Davi came close to winning the 2005 125SX East series, but crashes allowed it to slip away by six points. He regrouped and found redemption by winning the 2006 125SX East. Davi's 450 career had numerous ups and downs, but 2013 had him holding the red plate for a time and finishing second overall to Ryan Villopoto. He retired in 2017.
Kansas
Kent Howerton 1976 - 500MX
Jeff Emig 1992 - 125MX
Jeff Emig 1997 - 250SX
Wil Hahn 2013 - 250SX East
Kent Howerton
Titles: 1976 - 500MX
Place of Birth: Wichita, Kansas
Years Pro: 1973 - 1988
Kent Howerton's first motocross race was at 18 at Sayers Motorsports Park in the Expert class, where he finished third behind Steve Stackable and Gary Bigley. In 1974, he won his first National as a privateer, which led to a Husqvarna ride in 1975. Kent also won two ABC-TV Wide World of Sports Superbiker Championship titles (1979 and 1984).
Jeff Emig
Titles: 1992 - 125MX & 1997 - 250MX
Place of Birth: Kansas, Kansas
Years Pro: 1988 - 1999
Jeff Emig won four AMA national championships, an FIM World Supercross title, and was a six-time U.S. Motocross des Nations team member. In 2004, he was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. In 1992, he was behind Mike LaRocco in the championship points but finished the season by winning six of seven nationals. Emig had to win both motos at the final race to win the title, which he did.
Wil Hahn
Titles: 2013 - 250SX East
Place of Birth: Wichita, Kansas
Years Pro: 2007 - 2016
Wil Hahn's single title does not tell the story of how talented he was. Unfortunately, injuries plagued much of his career and eventually led him to leave the sport after the 2016 season. Wil continues to have a passion for the sport and is the team trainer for the TLD/Red Bull/GasGas team.
Pennsylvania
Tony DiStefano 1975 - 250MX
Tony DiStefano 1976 - 250MX
Tony DiStefano 1977 - 250MX
Branden Jesseman 2003 - 125SX East
Tony DiStefano
Titles: 1975 - 250MX, 1976 - 250MX, & 1977 - 250MX
Place of Birth: Bristol, Pennsylvania
Years Pro: 1973 - 1981
In 1974, Tony DiStefano, Jimmy Weinert, Brad Lackey, and Jim Pomeroy finished second at MXdN, the best result the USA had ever had. That led Suzuki to sign him in 1975, and he rewarded the brand with three consecutive titles. After retiring from professional racing in 1982, Tony started the Tony D MX School.
Branden Jesseman
Titles: 2003 - 125SX East
Place of Birth: Fombell, Pennsylvania
Years Pro: 1998 -2009
Branden Jesseman recorded 23 top fives and 12 podiums in the 125SX class and 16 top fives and ten podiums in the 125MX class in his career. Like many riders, injuries hampered his career, and he never completed a 450-class race in Supercross or motocross. He started a 450 Pro Motocross championship race at Freestone, TX 2009, but only finished Moto 1 with a 39th.
Virginia
Zach Osborne 2017 - 250SX East
Zach Osborne 2017 - 250MX
Zach Osborne 2018 - 250SX East
Zach Osborne 2020 - 450MX
Zach Osborne
Titles: Zach Osborne 2017 - 250SX East, 2017 - 250MX, 2018 - 250SX East, & 2020 - 450MX
Place of Birth: Abingdon, Virginia
Years Pro: 2006 - 2023
Zach Osborne's career was interesting because he raced his first three years as a pro in America with underwhelming results due to injuries and a lack of fitness. He then took an opportunity to race in Europe, where he enjoyed nine podiums and a win. In 2013, ZachO returned to American racing for a second chance at success and won four championships with Rockstar Husqvarna. His 2017 250SX East title was won in what many considered the most exciting finish of a championship. At the final round in Las Vegas, Zach came from dead last after a first-turn crash to catch and pass Joey Savatgy with two turns left, thus winning the title.
Germany
Steve Stackable 1975 - 500SX
Ken Roczen 2013 - 250SX West
Ken Roczen 2014 - 450MX
Ken Roczen 2016 - 450MX
Steve Stackable
Titles: 1975 - 500SX
Place of Birth: Wiesbaden, Germany
Years Pro: 1973 - 1981
Steve Stackable moved to Texas at an early age and began stacking up results across the state in the late '60s. In 1974, he received a factory Maico ride with whom he won the 1975 500SX title. Steve was named to the 1977 MXdN team along with Kent Howerton, Tony DiStefano, and Gary Semics, where they finished second.
Ken Roczen
Titles: 2013 - 250SX West, 2014 - 450MX, & 2016 - 450MX
Place of Birth: Mattstedt, Germany
Along with the three above titles, Ken is the 2011 MX2 World Champion and two-time World Supercross champion. He has four MX2 and one MXGP class victory at Motocross des Nations (2010, 2011, 2012, & 2023), including a combined win for Germany in 2012. Ken is a fan favorite and still a threat to win at any race he enters.