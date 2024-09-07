Where They're From | Champions by State (Four Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

Five states and Germany make up the list of places with four major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within their borders.

Connecticut

Jimmy Ellis 1975 - 250SX

Doug Henry 1993 - 125MX

Doug Henry 1994 - 125MX

Doug Henry 1998 - 250MX

Jimmy Ellis

Titles: 1975 - 250SX

Place of Birth: Middletown, Connecticut

Years Pro: 1973 - 1985

Jimmy Ellis was the second winner of the AMA Supercross series and he did it on the Canadian built Can-Am motorcycle. Jimmy credits his dad for helping his technique because he would take the seat off when he sat down or remove the rear brake if he wasn't using the front enough. Jimmy claims to have done a backflip in 1969 on a motorcycle, but admits he has no way to prove it.

RacerX

Doug Henry

Titles: 1993 - 125MX, 1994 - 125MX, & 1998 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Milford, Connecticut

Years Pro: 1988 - 2006

The New England area was not known as a hotbed of motocross talent, but by 1993, Doug Henry had signed with Team Honda and won titles with them. In 1995, he had one of the scariest crashes in our sports history. He launched off of what is now called "Henry Hill" wide open, resulting in a broken back. His career was believed to be over, but he made an incredible comeback with Team Yamaha, where he won multiple races, including Las Vegas, on the new four-stoke YZM400F.

RacerX

Georgia

Keith Turpin 1986 - 125SX East

Ezra Lusk 1994 - 125SX East

Shae Bentley 2000 - 125SX West

Davi Millsaps 2006 - 125SX East

Keith Turpin

Titles: 1986 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: Forest Park, Georgia

Years Pro: 1985 - 1988

Keith Turpin, along with Billy Liles, was one of the first two riders ever chosen for the Team Green program. Keith joined the Honda support program in 1984 and won four 125SX East races with them in 1986. He retired after breaking his femur in Pontiac when his foot caught a rut and he went off the triple lying on his seat.

RacerX

Ezra Lusk

Titles: 1994 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: Bainbridge,Georgia

Years Pro: 1992 - 2004

Ezra Lusk was one of the fastest riders of his generation and one of the few that ever ran down Jeremy McGrath and beat him in Supecross. Lusk was talented enough that throughout his career, he had contracts with all four of the major OEMs of the day: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki. Ezra has been working with privateer Gage Linville, who opened some eyes in Monster Energy Supercross in '24 and recently went 1-1 at Riverglade MX in the Canadian Triple Crown series.

RacerX

Shae Bentley

Titles: 2000 - 125SX West

Place of Birth: Fayetteville, Georgia

Years Pro: 1998 - 2005

In 1998, Shae Bentley won the Chaparral SX Invitational at Glen Helen aboard a Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX125, beating Jeremy McGrath and Jeff Emig, who were aboard 250s. The 2000 125cc West Coast Supercross championship wrapped up in Irving, Texas, where Shae had a ten-point lead. He went down in the first turn and could only get back to seventh, thinking he had lost the title. He found out during the post-race interview that he had, in fact, won the title by two points.

RacerX

Davi Millsaps

Titles: 2006 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: Cairo, Georgia

Years Pro: 2004 - 2017

Davi Millsaps' hometown of Cairo, GA, has more Loretta Lynn titles than most states have, with 25. He wrapped up his amateur career with nine Loretta Lynn amateur titles, and there was much hype for his pro career. Davi came close to winning the 2005 125SX East series, but crashes allowed it to slip away by six points. He regrouped and found redemption by winning the 2006 125SX East. Davi's 450 career had numerous ups and downs, but 2013 had him holding the red plate for a time and finishing second overall to Ryan Villopoto. He retired in 2017.

GuyB

Kansas

Kent Howerton 1976 - 500MX

Jeff Emig 1992 - 125MX

Jeff Emig 1997 - 250SX

Wil Hahn 2013 - 250SX East

Kent Howerton

Titles: 1976 - 500MX

Place of Birth: Wichita, Kansas

Years Pro: 1973 - 1988

Kent Howerton's first motocross race was at 18 at Sayers Motorsports Park in the Expert class, where he finished third behind Steve Stackable and Gary Bigley. In 1974, he won his first National as a privateer, which led to a Husqvarna ride in 1975. Kent also won two ABC-TV Wide World of Sports Superbiker Championship titles (1979 and 1984).

RacerX

Jeff Emig

Titles: 1992 - 125MX & 1997 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Kansas, Kansas

Years Pro: 1988 - 1999

Jeff Emig won four AMA national championships, an FIM World Supercross title, and was a six-time U.S. Motocross des Nations team member. In 2004, he was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. In 1992, he was behind Mike LaRocco in the championship points but finished the season by winning six of seven nationals. Emig had to win both motos at the final race to win the title, which he did.

RacerX

Wil Hahn

Titles: 2013 - 250SX East

Place of Birth: Wichita, Kansas

Years Pro: 2007 - 2016

Wil Hahn's single title does not tell the story of how talented he was. Unfortunately, injuries plagued much of his career and eventually led him to leave the sport after the 2016 season. Wil continues to have a passion for the sport and is the team trainer for the TLD/Red Bull/GasGas team.

RacerX

Pennsylvania

Tony DiStefano 1975 - 250MX

Tony DiStefano 1976 - 250MX

Tony DiStefano 1977 - 250MX

Branden Jesseman 2003 - 125SX East

Tony DiStefano

Titles: 1975 - 250MX, 1976 - 250MX, & 1977 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Bristol, Pennsylvania

Years Pro: 1973 - 1981

In 1974, Tony DiStefano, Jimmy Weinert, Brad Lackey, and Jim Pomeroy finished second at MXdN, the best result the USA had ever had. That led Suzuki to sign him in 1975, and he rewarded the brand with three consecutive titles. After retiring from professional racing in 1982, Tony started the Tony D MX School.

RacerX

Branden Jesseman

Titles: 2003 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: Fombell, Pennsylvania

Years Pro: 1998 -2009

Branden Jesseman recorded 23 top fives and 12 podiums in the 125SX class and 16 top fives and ten podiums in the 125MX class in his career. Like many riders, injuries hampered his career, and he never completed a 450-class race in Supercross or motocross. He started a 450 Pro Motocross championship race at Freestone, TX 2009, but only finished Moto 1 with a 39th.

GuyB

Virginia

Zach Osborne 2017 - 250SX East

Zach Osborne 2017 - 250MX

Zach Osborne 2018 - 250SX East

Zach Osborne 2020 - 450MX

Zach Osborne

Titles: Zach Osborne 2017 - 250SX East, 2017 - 250MX, 2018 - 250SX East, & 2020 - 450MX

Place of Birth: Abingdon, Virginia

Years Pro: 2006 - 2023

Zach Osborne's career was interesting because he raced his first three years as a pro in America with underwhelming results due to injuries and a lack of fitness. He then took an opportunity to race in Europe, where he enjoyed nine podiums and a win. In 2013, ZachO returned to American racing for a second chance at success and won four championships with Rockstar Husqvarna. His 2017 250SX East title was won in what many considered the most exciting finish of a championship. At the final round in Las Vegas, Zach came from dead last after a first-turn crash to catch and pass Joey Savatgy with two turns left, thus winning the title.

Vital MX

Germany

Steve Stackable 1975 - 500SX

Ken Roczen 2013 - 250SX West

Ken Roczen 2014 - 450MX

Ken Roczen 2016 - 450MX

Steve Stackable

Titles: 1975 - 500SX

Place of Birth: Wiesbaden, Germany

Years Pro: 1973 - 1981

Steve Stackable moved to Texas at an early age and began stacking up results across the state in the late '60s. In 1974, he received a factory Maico ride with whom he won the 1975 500SX title. Steve was named to the 1977 MXdN team along with Kent Howerton, Tony DiStefano, and Gary Semics, where they finished second.

RacerX

Ken Roczen

Titles: 2013 - 250SX West, 2014 - 450MX, & 2016 - 450MX

Place of Birth: Mattstedt, Germany

Along with the three above titles, Ken is the 2011 MX2 World Champion and two-time World Supercross champion. He has four MX2 and one MXGP class victory at Motocross des Nations (2010, 2011, 2012, & 2023), including a combined win for Germany in 2012. Ken is a fan favorite and still a threat to win at any race he enters.