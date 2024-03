Lucas Oil Stadium has become a staple on the calendar. Octopi Media

With Indianapolis being the home of IndyCar, there was a nice crossover setup by Feld with a few drivers in attendance of the race, along with a few Supercross racers visiting the Indianapolis Speedway on Friday. Octopi Media

IndyCar drivers taking it all in with the Kawasaki crew. Octopi Media

Triple Crown equals double the bikes. Octopi Media

By all accounts, the new Kawasaki KX450 is considered to be an all-around improvement over the prior generation when in race trim form, but it has yet to see the top step of the podium. Octopi Media

In MXGP, the Factory Kawasaki team has one rider on Showa and one on KYB for information purposes, while in the US it's Showa only. Octopi Media

Typical Tomac. Throttle pinned, finger on the clutch. Octopi Media

Five days post-surgery, Coty Schock is a BAMF. Octopi Media

Speaking of Coty Schock, is the mustache wearing off onto others? Octopi Media

Full red kits pop, damn! Octopi Media

Shake and Bake? Octopi Media

Fly Racing wins the award for best one-off kit of the year. What we'd give to own a set. Octopi Media

HRC's 250 program is in a bit of a lull in terms of results this season but there's a new bike in the wings...as rumors point to not only the CRF450R changing for 2025 but the CRF250R as well. Octopi Media

The US's CRF250R is by far the most exotic CRF250R raced worldwide. Hymas retains the frame wings used by the Lawrence, giving everyone under the HRC tent that setup. Octopi Media

Cooper Webb had a special one-off Thor kit for Indy. Octopi Media

Matching boots from Alpinestars as well. Octopi Media

We dig it. Octopi Media

Sadly, Benny Bloss had a big wreck early in the first main event so we didn't get a lot of on-track action with him in his newest Arai lid.

Poor Seth...this will make for a great photoshop. Octopi Media

KYB fork inserts and production-based shock for Chase still? Yup. Octopi Media

Pro Components shock and fork for Barcia with possible outside assistance? Yes to this as well. Octopi Media

While AP still retains the newest works shock and fork from WP. Octopi Media

PC's latest sticker was in honor of the Colts, that play in Lucas Oil Stadium. Octopi Media

Sag check every morning. Octopi Media

Do these ruts make your butt pucker? Octopi Media

Grateful. McAdoo's attitude as of late has been infectious. Octopi Media

We'll give you one guess on who McAdoo facetimed after his main event win. Octopi Media

The SuperMotocross plates are slowly growing on us... Octopi Media

Not a lot has been said about Star Racing being aboard the new YZ250F this year. While it's primarily been a chassis change, we're curious how much work this has created for the team round-to-round with setup and lack of notes. Octopi Media

Check out the dirt packed into Deegan's exhaust and pegs after the first turn pile up. Octopi Media

Is anyone in the sport under more pressure to perform or for how they speak? Octopi Media

KTM hasn't seen this level of success in the 250 class since Marvin Musquin / Ken Roczen days, and it's odd to say that still. Octopi Media

Izaih Clark took advantage of the break in the Arenacross schedule to come race Supercross. Interesting to see KYB onboard a 250. Octopi Media

Did we mention that Indy had ruts? Octopi Media

It's crazy the number of riders that Alpinestars has in the 450 class these days... Octopi Media

That's a thiccck number one. Octopi Media

Feet off, throttle pinned. Octopi Media

Mark this down as one of those things we wish we could do on a motorcycle. Octopi Media

Reach for it. Octopi Media

Less photo cameras, more video cameras and phones these days Octopi Media