Vital MX Pit Bits: 2024 Fox Raceway | Part One

The opening round of any series brings upon a large dosage of Pit Bits. In this case, it's a bit too big to fit in one shot. For the "
Pre-Race Edition" click the link there, scroll below for Part One of the main race day coverage below, and Part Two will be up on Thursday this week. Enjoy. It's a process... Michael Lindsay Mechanics take their time getting every detail of their rider's start position dialed in. Michael Lindsay Even brushing out the dirt in between the grates. Michael Lindsay Tom Vialle is the only rider we noticed with the GP-style starting technique of only using one foot on the ground/stand and one on the pegs. Michael Lindsay Levi Kitchen took his time to pick his second place gate choice for moto two. Michael Lindsay Jett Lawrence taking a minute to warm up with a very light demeanor. Pressure? Naw, it's not like he's the defending champ or anything. Octopi Media Dean Wilson's program was loose come press day, with no graphics in place and his buddy/ex-pro Tommy Week spinning the wrenches. Michael Lindsay My faith in humanity continues to dwindle. Michael Lindsay Hunter Lawrence out of the gate like a rocket. Michael Lindsay The first corner at Fox isn't friendly, with pileups in each moto. Some of these wrecks collected as many as ten-or-so bikes. Here, Derek Kelley looks on in disbelief. Octopi Media ...as his handlebars snapped clean off and left him out of moto two. Michael Lindsay Chase Sexton dawned his new number four for the first time at the races. Michael Lindsay Remember how KTM claimed their throttle cable housing on the throttle body broke in Supercross at Nashville? A lot of speculation was offered up after this claim but now the team has a machined aluminum cover in place that is most certainly not stock. Michael Lindsay The bike with the cutout engine mounts is Plessinger's, as Sexton chooses to run solid engine mounts as seen here. Also, Sexton and Plessinger both chose to revert to the older specification Works WP shock for outdoors. Michael Lindsay While Vialle and all other factory level Austrian riders are on the latest generation shock that was introduced for the 2024 season. Michael Lindsay Sexton was one of only two or three factory Austrian riders we found running a WP steering damper. Michael Lindsay Sexton's KYB insert forks are still in use, but with a 3D printed cover to make it harder to get a clean shot of. Michael Lindsay KTM typically uses data reels on the forks in the first practice or qualifying session at Supercross and Pro Motocross to help with setup and data collection. Michael Lindsay However, they left Sexton's on even in the first moto, which is very rare for the brand as the reels can get tangled, especially during the bumping and grinding of turn one. Michael Lindsay Even though we've mentioned it in Pit Bits twice this year, most have noticed that Red Bull KTM switched from Kite hubs to a new prototype D.I.D. hub, set to be released in the near future. Michael Lindsay A look at the Technical Touch USA axle brackets with the anodizing blasted off...on Sexton's KYB conversion forks. Michael Lindsay Sexton and the core of the Red Bull KTM team immediately downloaded after moto two, with Chase breaking down his problem areas and things he wants to improve. Michael Lindsay Justin Barcia was back on a WP works shock, after finishing Supercross on a modified production shock, similar to what Sexton used mid-season. Michael Lindsay Justin Barcia is still on the stiffer/out-going generation frame. Michael Lindsay He was also back on WP 48mm Cone Valve spring forks for the opening round of Pro Motocross, after finishing Supercross onboard KYB conversion forks. Michael Lindsay Overall, Barcia has been much stronger the past few rounds of racing. Michael Lindsay Malcolm Stewart was still aboard WP forks and shock and sticking with the older generation frame. Michael Lindsay The #29 on a Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki for the opening round was not on our bingo card. The decision wasn't made until Thursday, as both Cameron McAdoo and Seth Hammaker were injured during a private track day at Perris Raceway on Tuesday. Both riders were set to race the first round, thus dropping Mitch and the team from three riders to one in a single day. Octopi Media Ty Masterpool having a chat with his new boss for the Summer. Masterpool's deal is just a fill-in, for now, but is in place for the entire Summer. SMX? We'll see... Octopi Media Ty was all smiles, all day. Octopi Media A little last-minute lever adjustment before the start of moto two. The man on the right? Masterpool's dad. It's also funny how much the AMA officials tell everyone on the line "just one rider with one mechanic" and yet no one listens...having trainers and other staff members on the line. Michael Lindsay Masterpool's pace was great for only having a session or two on the bike from Friday. Crashes derailed his results, but the speed was there. The next round or two should show a lot of improvement. Octopi Media Ryan Hughes is normally assigned to Maximus Vohland, but with his rider out for the whole Summer...he's been paired with Ty Masterpool. Octopi Media Intimidating doors to walk through. Octopi Media Levi Kitchen getting a pre-race stretch in...looks a lil rough there Levi. Octopi Media Hanging it out on a practice start. Octopi Media Star's bikes in wait on Thursday... Michael Lindsay Haiden Deegan's SMX plate colors match up well with the retro Yamaha look. Next week in Hangtown he'll be rocking a red background with yellow numbers as he's now your 250 points leader. Michael Lindsay Works Connection created a few more purple goodies. Michael Lindsay Thrasher was still the only rider on the Star 250 we noticed with the hydraulic clutch. It also looks like the Star team has moved to a stiffer swingarm, spot the gusseting? Michael Lindsay Deegan, Smith, Thrasher, and Bennick all swapped to KYB's spring fork for Pro Motocross...while Nick Romano is the sole 250 rider to stick with the PSF1 air fork from Supercross season. Star has primarily ran the air fork indoors and outdoors since 2013. Michael Lindsay While most see rivals from the outside, it still appears Deegan and Kitchen get along well behind close doors...or behind the podium in this case. Octopi Media Your 250 red plate holder. Octopi Media Justin Cooper was the sole 450 rider for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing at Fox Raceway, and looks to be staying that way until the return of Tomac and then Webb. Octopi Media Adam Cianciarulo genuinely seemed to be enjoying his first race as a retired spectator. Congrats again on the career AC. Octopi Media Joey Savatgy made his racing debut for 2024 with the Triumph Factory Racing team. Michael Lindsay We're used to seeing seat bumps farther back? Is this for the starts? To remind Joey to actually sit father back and behind the bump? He was coy when asked... Michael Lindsay Steg Pegz! Kitchen has a friend! When asked, Savatgy said he runs them fairly far back and they catch him just when things are about to go bad...but he doesn't rely on them lap-after-lap. Michael Lindsay One way check valves are common on vent hoses for outdoors, as creating back pressure in the fuel tank and not letting it release can actually make fuel more stable as it gets hot and tries to vaporize. Michael Lindsay Little X-Trig sag collar peeking through. Michael Lindsay The Triumph crew is going as long as they can with their wheelbase for outdoors. Michael Lindsay Joey Savatgy rolled up to the starting line with helmet and goggles on and never took them off prior to moto-two starting. Locked in and ready... Michael Lindsay Savatgy should bring Triumph their first moto win this Summer. Octopi Media New Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas team manager Frankie Latham, holding court with his ex-rider from his mechanic days Ivan Tedesco, and former stable mate at KTM...Ryan Dungey. Michael Lindsay What's under Schock's jersey? A RXR air-assist chest and back protector. Maybe this explains why Schock bounces so well. Michael Lindsay It's been two-and-a-half years since Coty Schock lined up for a Pro Motocross National, and the first since 2017 that he was on a 250. He'll get there. Octopi Media The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team rolled up to the opening round of Pro Motocross with two 450 and three 250 racers. With Nicoletti and Marchbanks on YZ450Fs for the Summer, joined by Schock, Reynolds, and Fineis on 250s. Michael Lindsay The ClubMX crew has been running near flush with the fork setup all year. Michael Lindsay The ClubMX team has seen a lot of change over the last six weeks or so with suspension. After Enzo Racing parted ways with the team mid-Supercross, the team switched to an in-house technician for the remainder of Supercross and some of their riders are still using that technician. While other riders on the team swapped to new team sponsor, Stapes Suspension. Michael Lindsay Jake Masterpool has all the starting hook positions, running a two-position Tamer device on each fork leg set at different heights. Four choices? That's way too much for my brain on the line. Michael Lindsay More first turn messes at Fox. Octopi Media Who will be the first rider to break this trio on the 450 podium? Ferrandis? Anderson? What's your take. Octopi Media Part two coming on Thursday... Michael Lindsay