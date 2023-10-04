Skip to main content
Vital MX Pit Bits: 2023 Glendale Supercross
State Farm Stadium is a favorite for many in the pits but we visited it a little later in the schedule than usual. This was due to the stadium hosting the Superbowl around the same time we would normally be filling the floor with dirt, but better late than never!
Glendale is one of the best stadiums we visit every year and also has one of the largest floor spaces, due to the unique moveable field, that retracts out of the stadium. Octopi Media Another view of the field rolled outside of the stadium. Octopi Media Glendale wasn't just a Triple Crown race but also the return of SX Futures. Ryder DiFrancesco made his racing debut of 2023 after an off-season injury and is now being guided by Ryan Villopoto. Octopi Media Octopi Media Last year, Ryder DiFrancesco was on a Team Green bike for SX Futures but this year he appears to still be somewhere in between Pro Circuit's pro bike and an amateur bike. Octopi Media The lack of a electric water pump and titanium hardware, along with the Hinson clutch cover, makes us think this is still a Team Green spec engine or something similar. It also doesn't feature the factory hubs, or Pro Circuit's own pegs and mounts. Octopi Media
Has hell frozen over? Octopi Media Seriously? Octopi Media Speaking of Triple Crown, all the tops teams had their double bikes built and ready just in case there was an issue during the short turn around between the mains. This is the one format a year where teams can tech two complete bikes per rider. Octopi Media The back view of chemicals and more in Pro Circuit's pit carts. Octopi Media Colt Nichols was back in action after multiple weeks off, recovering from a string of minor injuries. Octopi Media Colt's machine does have a standard shock on it these days, leaving Chase Sexton as the lone BFRC user in the paddock. He is on the braced frame like Chase, and has the wing/grip extenders on his frame like the Lawrence's. Octopi Media Robbie Wageman really rebounded in Glendale with his first top ten in a bit. He and the the whole BarX team were rocking some new and very bright Answer gear. Octopi Media Even smaller teams like BarX were able to bring secondary bikes for backups, due to the somewhat local nature of Glendale in comparison to their homebase in SoCal. Also, Matt Moss was back in action. Octopi Media Red, on red, on red... Octopi Media Full tent for the HRC crew over the weekend with six bikes under the awning. Octopi Media Kenny Day always has messages for his riders. Octopi Media
Colt Nichols is the only 450 factory-level rider without some form of energy drink of sponsor that takes up his helmet space. So at one point during the day, he was rocking McGrath's signature Bell Moto-10.
But also had his one Honda-themed lid come race time. The AEO Powersports KTM team is based out of Murrieta, California but the two original shops are in Arizona and most of the dealership's staff are out there. Dylan Kelley For the home-race occasion, the AEO team worked with SKDA to come up with a heritage-based KTM look that really popped. Dylan Kelley Dylan Kelley Don't try this at home. Octopi Media The man in white is Gabriele Mazzarolo, the owner of Alpinestars and of course a big supporter of Jett Lawrence...along with many throughout the sport. Octopi Media Julien "JuJu" Beaumer showed exactly why KTM has picked him up in a long-term commitment. Octopi Media After winning the first two Supercross Futures races of the year, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Daxton Bennick wasn't able to continue the streak. Octopi Media MCR's Cole Seely made his second and last start of 2023 in the AMA Supercross series. The next time we'll see Seely lineup will be the season opener for the World Supercross Championship in July. Octopi Media Benny Bloss is one of a few riders who jumped on the hard-to-find 2023 Yamaha YZ450F just before the season started. We noticed he has jumped up his gearing a little bit for Supercross, which has brought his rear wheel farther in. He also has a slightly thicker seat onboard. Octopi Media He's still on stock clamps and offset but is running his forks near flush for height. Also, his bar mounts are in the front position. (Benny is around 6'6" in height) Octopi Media After starting the season with a FMF exhaust and stock clutch, Benny has switched to a full HGS system and a Rekluse clutch in the last few weeks. Octopi Media Dubya USA also recently hooked him up with a set of HAAN wheels. Octopi Media Pierce Brown...fresh cut, new attitude? Octopi Media The Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki crew was running a bit different look over the weekend. Running more black on the bike with a design nodding to one of their new sponsors Dixxon flannel. Octopi Media Octopi Media RJ Hampshire mentioned to us at Daytona that he had an extension offer on the table from Husqvarna and based on his comments after the race at Glendale, it sounds like the Florida native has locked it down with the team for two more years. Octopi Media
The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing crew had a chrome look for the weekend, a nice departure from the matte graphics they've been running. Octopi Media Yup, we still prefer the majority blue look on Star's amateur bikes. The chrome look sprinkled into Dax's bike made it even better. Octopi Media Octopi Media The amateur bikes use a GYTR-based top-end, instead of the team's full pro spec head. They may appear to have stock forks too, but they have PSF1 air fork cartridges stashed inside. Octopi Media Octopi Media Justin Barcia has long had custom Tech 10 booties with draw strings and a different structure. Octopi Media See you all next week! Octopi Media
