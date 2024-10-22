Tested | Scar Titanium Gripper Footpegs

Scar Racing has been building top-of-the-line accessories such as triple clamps, handlebars, sprockets, titanium bolt kits, and pegs for over 35 years for motocross enthusiasts. They recently reached out and asked if we'd like to try their Gripper footpegs on our 2024 Yamaha YZ450F, and of course, we said, "Yes." The OEM footpegs don't offer a lot of grip due to smaller teeth, so the aftermarket Scar footpegs are an upgrade we were excited about.

Scar Titanium Gripper Footpegs

Aerospace-grade titanium Grade 5 Ti-6AL-4V and strong welding

The body of the footpegs is 60mm wide

10mm wider than OEM

Ultra light-weight at approx 300g (.661 lbs) per pair

Premium quality and high performance

Each set is hand fabricated

27 teeth for extra strength and extra grip

MSRP $323.94

First Impressions

The Scar Racing Gripper footpegs are beautiful, handcrafted pieces that I know will look phenomenal on the bike. They are very lightweight, only .661 lbs, and the 27 teeth are SHARP, so I expect them to provide incredible grip for the bottom of my boots. It was time to get them mounted.

Vital MX

Installation

Removing the OEM footpegs and replacing them with the Scar Racing Gripper pegs is a relatively simple task and requires very few tools. Needle nose pliers, a small punch, and a hammer were my tools of choice, and the job took about 10 minutes on the 2024 Yamaha YZ450F. If this is the first time you've removed pegs, you may note the orientation of the left and right pegs before removing them, but it will be pretty obvious which one goes where. I started by removing the cotter pin with the pliers, pulling the clevis pin (This is where you may need a punch and hammer if the old pin is tight or corroded), washer, and removing the old pegs. I removed the brake pedal to make more room to remove the pin on that side of the bike. Once removed, line up the Scar pegs and new springs, slide the clevis pin in, add the washer, install the cotter pin, and bend it so it doesn't fall out. You will likely need to pressure the pegs to compress the spring so the clevis pin will line up. I would suggest using gloves or a rag so you don't slip and hurt yourself on the sharp teeth. It's also a good idea to have a new cotter pin on hand in case the old one is too bent up to reinstall.

Vital MX

On the Track

You feel the difference as soon as you place your boots on the Scar Gripper pegs. You can feel the teeth gripping into the soles of your boots, giving a sense of confidence that your foot won't slip off the pegs. Once out on the track, that confidence grows as you feel the pegs digging into the boot, giving you more control when plowing through braking bumps, rollers, or any other obstacle. You can trust that it will stay planted when riding on the balls of your feet and putting a lot of pressure on the peg. With the OEM pegs, which don't have as sharp and aggressive teeth, your foot can slip off much more easily. The outer two teeth are slightly taller than the rest, which helps lock your boot in place and keeps it from sliding off the side of the peg. The Scar pegs also sit flat like the OEM pegs, so there is no odd pitch that may affect comfort.

Vital MX

Durability

The Scar Gripper footpegs are made of aerospace-grade titanium, so they are very strong and won't corrode. They are handmade with top-notch welding, and I don't anticipate them breaking easily. Barring any unusual run-ins with rocks or another motorcycle, they should hold up for years. I imagine the teeth will show some wear over time, but a file can sharpen them back up with some effort. They are also easy to clean due to the large openings.

Vital MX

Final Thoughts

I liked the Scar Gripper footpegs and would recommend them if you want an upgrade. The almost $325 price tag may be a little steep for some people's wallets, but I believe they'll last for years. So, you'll get your money's worth. Besides the price and the fact that they will wear your boot soles out quicker than an OEM peg, I don't have any negatives with the product. They add control and confidence to my riding, and they look badass. Scar also offers an Anti-Mud version of the peg, which doesn't have the center run of teeth if you prefer that style for the same price.