Tested | Scar Titanium Gripper Footpegs

With so many decisions on aftermarket performance accessories available it can be difficult to decide what to do to your bike first. Let's be honest, all the new bikes have more power than the average rider can use right out of the crate. With that in mind, the most logical items to add to our machines are parts that add performance in areas other than horsepower such as suspension, handlebars, triple clamps, and even footpegs. OEM footpegs have improved over the years, but there's still more to be desired. Since 2003, Scar has specialized in high speed spare parts manufactured for the motorcycling market including triple clamps, handlebars, and footpegs. Their footpegs are used by many professional teams including HEP Motorsports. Scar sent over a set of their Titanium Gripper footpegs for me to try on the '23 Husky 350 and I couldn't wait to try them.

Scar Titanium Gripper Footpegs

Aerospace-grade titanium Grade 5 Ti-6AL-4V and strong welding

The body of the footpegs is 60mm wide

10mm wider than OEM

Ultra light-weight at approx 300g (.661 lbs) per pair

Premium quality and high performance

Each set is hand fabricated

29 teeth for extra strength and extra grip

MSRP $269.95

Jamie Guida

First Impressions

I was truly looking forward to testing the Scar Titanium Gripper Footpegs because I have always rode with the OEM pegs. I wasted no time unboxing and installing them once they arrived. When you open the box and see the pegs in their foam protection they look like a piece of art. I knew they were going to look killer on the bike. I unpacked them and admired the craftmanship and 29 razor sharp teeth. They are surprisingly light weight at .661 lbs. Included in the box is a Scar sticker and key chain as well.

Seven10 Designs

Installation

If you don't consider yourself 'mechanically inclined' and have any concerns about removing the OEM pegs and replacing them with the Scar pegs, don't stress. It's a fairly simple process and took about 15 minutes on the 2023 Husky 350. It's not a bad idea to have a new set of cotter pins just in case you can't salvage the old ones. With the Husky I had to remove the OEM frame guards and rear brake pedal. At that point it's a matter of removing the cotter pin, pulling the clevis pin, and removing the old pegs. You may want to note the orientation of the spring before removing as reference for installation. You will be reusing the OEM spring, btw. Line up the Scar pegs and re-install the spring, clevis pin, washer, and cotter pin. When sliding the clevis pin through you will need to use the peg to compress the spring a bit so the pin will slide through. You may want to use a rag or something to avoid cutting your hands on the sharp teeth. Re-install the rear brake pedal and frame guards and go ride.

Seven10 Designs

On the Track

When I first installed the Scar Titanium Gripper footpegs I took some time sitting on the bike with it on the stand and focusing on how my boots felt on the pegs. I moved around putting my feet in different positions and could feel the teeth digging into the soles of the boots and the sharp teeth bred confidence that my foot would stay in place. The Scar pegs lay flat and seem to have the same pitch as the OEM pegs which was nice. Since they reuse the stock springs they fold in and out nicely on the Husky as well. Once I went out on the track I could feel why people choose aftermarket footpegs. The amount of traction or grip my boots had on the pegs was significantly greater than OEM. I'm not great at always staying on the balls of my feet but I did focus on that during some of the testing and I felt confident in my feet not slipping off the pegs. The two outer most teeth are slightly taller which helps to keep your boot from slipping off the end of the peg. The Scar pegs feel sturdy and add confidence in knowing you have added grip which is a benefit in the control of the bike.

Seven10 Designs

Durability

I've been running the Scar footpegs for a few months now and have not had any issues. They are very well made, strong pegs. They should last for years as long as you don't have some freak incident where they break. They clean up easily and shine right up with a little elbow grease and a brillo pad.

Seven10 Designs

Final Word

I would highly recommend the Scar Titanium Gripper footpegs if you are in the market for adding a performance part to your bike. I believe they will last a long time and are well worth the MSRP of $269.95. Keep in mind the teeth are not replaceable so over time they may show some ware. Also, there are no installation instructions which might be handy for someone with no experience changing out parts. All in all the Scar footpegs are a product I approve of.