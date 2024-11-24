Tested: Scar KTM Oversize Handlebar Mounts

Scar Racing has been building top-of-the-line accessories such as triple clamps, handlebars, sprockets, titanium bolt kits, and pegs for over 35 years for motocross enthusiasts. They reached out and asked if we'd like to try their oversize handlebar mounts for the 2025 KTM 350SX-F, so read below for our thoughts.

Scar Racing Oversize Bar Mounts

CNC Machined

Bar mounts enable fitment of OEM clamps with 1 1/8" handlebars

Four height options included: 35/40/45/50mm

MSRP $95.54

First Impressions

The Scar Racing bar mounts are made of CNC-machined aluminum and have aluminum spacers for multiple height options. The spacers are machined to lock into place so they won't spin and can not be mounted incorrectly. They appeared to be well made and look like a viable option if looking to replace your OEM bar mounts.

Scar Racing Oversize Bar Mount Jamie Guida

Installation

To replace the stock bar mount with the Scar Racing mount, you'll need a couple of tools, including a T40 torx bit, a 19mm deep socket, and a torque wrench. A rubber mallet and punch will also help remove the stock sleeve that goes through the rubber grommets. To start, remove the bar pad and loosen the four handlebar clamp bolts with the T40 torx bit (a 10mm socket will also work). I would not remove the four bolts just yet because they will help with the next step. Just loosen them. Then, the T40 torx bit is used to loosen the bar mount bolts from underneath the upper triple clamp. If you had removed the four upper bar clamp bolts and handlebars, the clamp will try to spin while loosening the lower bolt. This is why I left them in place.

Once the lower two bolts are removed, you can remove the four upper bolts and set the hardware and upper bridge to the side. On a KTM, the handlebar clamps are made of an upper and lower aluminum 'bridge'. I then laid the bars over the front number plate and out of the way. You can now pull the lower bridge and upper rubber cones out of the triple clamp. Once that was done, I used the mallet and punch to tap out the sleeve and lower rubber cone from the bottom of the triple clamp.

The Scar mounts are solid bar mounts, so you will not reuse the rubber cones you pulled out. Instead, you will use the aluminum cone supplied on top of the triple clamp and the aluminum sleeve from the bottom. Then, slide the lower bar clamp and post with any supplied height spacers you may choose through the hole, add the washer, and thread the 19mm lock nut on. Note that the lower clamps can be mounted in one direction with zero offset or spun for a 2.5mm offset. I suggest putting the handlebars back into the clamps and hand-tightening the four bolts before threading the lower nut. This will once again keep the posts from spinning. The upper clamps are machined where one of the edges is beveled (You can see this in the photo above). This side goes to the back. Now, you can thread the 19mm lock nut and tighten it with a torque wrench. The manufacturer suggests tightening the post nut to 40Nm (29.4 ft-lbs). Now adjust your handlebars to the position you like and tighten the four bolts. I run the front two bolts down first, then snug the back two before torquing. I torque my bars to 14 ft-lbs. Replace the bar pad and go ride.

These instructions may seem like a lot, but be assured it's not that complicated. I did it the first time at the track in about fifteen minutes.

Scar Racing Bar Mount w/10mm Riser Jamie Guida

On the Track

I immediately felt the difference between the rubber-mounted OEM bar mounts and the Scar Racing solid mounts. The KTM already has vibration that is felt in the hands, and the Scar mounts amplified that. When the track was rough, I could feel every bit of the bike's reaction channeling through my hands. I also noticed it when landing off jumps if I didn't land perfectly. The Scar mounts just made everything more rigid, which makes sense being as they are a solid mount.

I noticed my hands tired quicker when using the solid mounts and were more sore than normal. I realize some riders like to feel more of what the bike is doing through their hands, but I struggled with it. I wanted less vibration. To be clear, it wasn't so bad that I could not ride or wanted to immediately take them off. I just prefer less vibration and more comfort.

After using the Scar mounts with no height risers for about five hours, I added the 10mm riser to see if I liked how it felt. I'm 6'3", so I thought it might help me with body positioning and comfort. It did not. I was very uncomfortable with that option and did not enjoy riding with the bars at that height. It made my body position feel too far over the front and awkward, but bar height is a personal preference, so someone else may like those options.

Scar Racing Oversize Bar Mounts Jamie Guida

Final Thoughts

The Scar Racing oversize bar mounts were not for me. I want a bit less vibration in my hands, and a rubber-mounted mount is better for me. However, a solid mount is less likely to twist or bend in the event of a crash. I've had small tip-overs with rubber mounts and had to loosen them in order to straighten them out, which is annoying. If you are looking for a solid mount for your handlebars and that's what you like, or you've bent your stock mounts, I believe the Scar mounts are a good option, especially for the price. Not everyone likes a rubber mount, so this product comes down to personal preference.