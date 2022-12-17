Mobius X8 Wrist Brace

Utilizes CCRS (Continuous Cable Routing System) for correct support and adjustability

Palm Free Design w/Adjustable Range of Motion

Tendon Back Plate provides support and comfort without causing arm pump

Optional thicker Tendon Back Plate

Adjustable dial for quick and comfortable fit

Movement adjustable from 0-70 degree of extension

Odorless EVA foam

Standard single hole liner

Optional two hole liner

Two color options: White/Acid Yellow or Storm Grey

Weighs 4 oz

Sizes Small/Medium and Medium/Large

MSRP $219.95

First Impressions:

When I opened the box to the Mobius X8 Wrist Brace I was a bit surprised at the quality of craftmanship. I expected it to be a little more flimsy than it is. It's made of a sturdy plastic and a nice neoprene liner. I messed with the dial to see how the CCRS tightens and loosens before putting it on. The operation was smooth and works easily. I then slid it over my left wrist and placed the single hole liner over my middle finger, snugged up the velcro strap, and spun the dial to tighten to my desired fit. I liked how easy it was to adjust the amount of extension I wanted. If I got it too tight, it just took a quick release of the cable tensioning button to let it out a bit. It felt comfortable and barely noticeable wearing it during the trial fit. Now to see how it actually works under riding conditions. In the box there was an optional two hole liner, an optional Tendon Back Plate that is padded a bit thicker than the stock one, an Allen wrench, and some stickers. Stickers are always a bonus.

Mobius Braces

On the Track:

The first thing I want to mention is I have been wearing a wrist brace since around 2007. After having my left wrist plated I decided I wanted all the protection I could get. I actually wear one on each wrist to help prevent any further injuries. Full transparency, I have been wearing a competitor to Mobius, so this will be my first use of one of their products, but not my first wrist brace experience.

Seven10 Designs

As previously mentioned, putting the brace on is quite simple. You definitely want to make sure the brace is pulled up your arm enough that the Tendon Back Plate is above your wrist. Otherwise it can sit against your palm which is not a proper fit. I set the dial to my desired extension rate and went out to do some laps. Not once did I notice it while riding. The velcro strap never felt too tight or as if it was binding up in my jersey sleeve. The snugness of the brace did not cause me any more arm pump than I normally get. As I rode more and the normal arm pump went away, the brace was forgotten.

I made sure to move around on the bike a lot to put my wrist in different positions to see if it was ever a hinderance. It never made me feel uncomfortable. I purposely jumped into the face of an uphill triple at Johnsonville MX Farm (thank you Cole Johnson for letting me come out to ride when you were closed) to put some added strain on my wrists. I could feel the brace support the left wrist on impact. I was once again impressed.

Octopi Media

I've since worn the brace numerous times including this past weekend at a private track where I put it to a real test. I came up very short on a tall double to an extent that the bike almost stopped it's forward motion. Both wrists were put under heavy force and the Mobius absolutely protected my left wrist. The right one was in a lot more discomfort and I believe it did its job. And again, it's more comfortable than I expected from looking at it and it does not hinder my ability to twist the throttle or move around on the bike.

My personal choice is to wear a brace on each wrist because I consider it a preventative piece of safety equipment much like a helmet or knee braces. I have not done that during testing because I only have one. But I will be asking for another.

Durability:

I've been wearing the Mobius X8 for about a month now. That's about nine different ride days which is not a lot of time for a durability test. So far it seems to be very durable. I don't see the brace breaking or falling apart. It's easy to wash with a water hose and the liner is removable if you want to scrub it down.

Jo Shimoda Octopi Media

Final Word:

For me, wrist protection is very important. You don't think you need it until you break a wrist. The Mobius X8 is a quality product that will help against hyperextension injuries to your wrist and I don't believe it hinders mobility. The Mobius is a significantly lower price point than the braces I've been wearing. And the Mobius requires no modification to the gloves like my personal braces do. This is exceptionally nice when you are wearing many different sets of gloves. If there are any negatives to the product, I believe in muddy conditions, mud may get inside the plastic where the CCRS runs and could bind up. I have not experienced that, it's just a gut feeling. Also, the velcro strap is somewhat difficult to release with my other hand because the velcro is so strong. If you are a rider that likes any protection you can get, you should consider this product. In my opinion it does not hinder my riding in anyway and I believe it can decrease significantly the chances of a wrist injury.

I reached out to a couple pros that wear the brace to see what they thought. Generally speaking, they are more picky about wearing safety equipment and how it effects their mobility.

Jo Shimoda: I like it because, for me, when wearing the brace I have more control and strength when casing a jump and going through unexpected bumps.

Jordon Smith: I love the extra stability that the Mobius wrist brace provides. After I hurt my wrist in 2019 I couldn't have raced anymore without it.