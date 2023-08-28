'Get on the Gas' truly epitomizes the GASGAS brand, figuratively and literally, and such a notion has only been strengthened by the latest offering from that thrilling manufacturer. The extensive range made available to riders worldwide was uncovered at a discrete location in the hills of Italy, the nation that the Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team in the FIM Motocross World Championship can call home.

To truly appreciate what GASGAS has achieved in its short existence in the off-road market, one must first acknowledge the direction in which the Pierer Mobility Group strives to steer their newest addition. It is a manufacturer built on the positive memories extracted from the superb times that are had at the track; fun, approachable, and exciting best describe the core values that GASGAS triumphs in radiating.

I can confidently make such a statement after having the privilege of attending the 'Spice It Up' festival, which was effectively a launch party to celebrate and test the 2024 line. Attending such an event can be daunting, but if such a feeling existed, that would contradict what GASGAS aims to be. GASGAS kept it light by inviting some of the public and incorporating live music into the brilliant festivities. Exclusive? No, that is not GASGAS. GASGAS is different. GASGAS is for you.

The line is so potent that there is plenty that an experienced rider can extract, whether the MC 125 or the MC 450F. The packages are constructed in such a way that an amateur rider, such as me, can jump aboard and 'get on the gas' without feeling overwhelmed by those enhancements. It can be difficult to find that sweet spot that pleases all, but GASGAS, incredibly, managed just that. There is a lot more on that below, though.

The facility that GASGAS elected to utilize included a full enduro course with the obstacles that one would expect: rocks, trees, steep drops, and fast-paced sections. There was a motocross circuit that was just as exhilarating as well and allowed their MC range to shine as brightly as their plastic. Enduro in the morning and motocross in the afternoon was the test schedule for journalists but allow us to reverse the order in the interest of this piece.

Motocross Models – MC 125, MC 250, MC 250F, MC 350F, and MC 450F

GASGAS has made several changes to its MC line-up for 2024. They've re-vamped the engine positioning in all the four-stroke models for improved mass centralization. The engines are all lighter and more compact with improved mounts, which improves the handling under acceleration. Beyond this, the engine positions were also redesigned to make it so that all these moto models can use one frame. This means a 250F and 450F engines both mount identically in the frame.

Internally, the 250F has seen the most changes. This is mostly centered around a larger 81mm bore and a shorter 48.5mm stroke, along with an increased diameter exhaust valve. Overall, it's a completely redesigned top-end, which was geared towards more mid-range and top-end performance.

The frame is all new for '24, claiming improved straight-line stability and rider feedback. This is the same chassis we saw from the Factory Edition GasGas models, and brings the entire GasGas line to the latest generation Austrian design. Also, the GasGas range retains a complete aluminum subframe, not an aluminum/composite mix subframe like KTM and Husqvarna. This subframe is lighter and offers a bit more flex. The MC/motocross models once again come with the 48mm WP XACT air forks. This is still a separate function style fork, with an air cartridge on one side, and valving to support compression and rebound damping on the other side. These models come with revised settings, mostly to match the new frame and to continue the overall improvement of comfort from their air fork.

A few other upgrades include a new foot peg design, making them 8mm longer and 5mm wider for improved contact with the boot. Also, the '24s now have a complete Braktec brake system for an overall improved package. Yes, no more Brembo, although the Braktec systems are based off the Brembo components used before. This is one of a few items on the bike that's being adapted to help keep the overall model range price down when compared to the MSRP of a KTM or Husqvarna.

Other features include new forged aluminum triple clamps that can be hard or rubber mounted, giving the rider more options for comfort. Aesthetically, they are bead-blasted and look like a split clamp. They also come with Neken handlebars and ODI lock-on grips. A mapping switch is optional on all the models except for the MC 125, which comes standard. The seat has been upgraded to a grippier material, and the bikes come with Maxxis tires.

The biggest change in the MC 125 and MC 250 two-stroke models is the addition of the TBI (Throttle Body Injection) electronic fuel injection system. I rode the EC versions and was impressed with the instant throttle response from this system. The power delivery was crisp but very linear, and not worrying about a carburetor bog added to my enjoyment.

I don't want to forget the electric start. The two-stroke models no longer come with the kick-start option.

Enduro models – EC 250 and EC 300

I rode both models before my day ended at the local hospital. I was taken aback by how much I enjoyed these two bikes. I don't typically enjoy riding two-strokes, but the power delivery supplied by the TBI system made riding them so easy. I could lug the bikes around like a four-stroke, and the power was there with a small feather of the clutch. Through the tight, rocky terrain, off-camper turns, and steep uphill sections, and even on the open grass part of the course, the smooth, crisp power of these two strokes was an absolute blast.

For the most part, the EC models received the same changes as mentioned with the MC models. Some differences are an enduro-specific 6-speed transmission and an all-new LED headlight.

The WP XPLOR open cartridge fork again comes stock on the EC bikes. I got a feel for them while riding the enduro course, and they were a little soft for someone who primarily rides moto, but it didn't take long to realize they were designed for that type of terrain. Whether dropping off the rock ledge or bouncing through washouts I didn't get a lot of harsh feedback in my hands or have the bike feeling unsettled.

Like the MC models, the ECs have the new Braktec braking system, which was really good. There were numerous fast sections running into tight turns and some sweeping turns where I put them to the test, and they did not disappoint. In this initial setting, they seemed to be on par with the Brembo combo they're replacing.

The enduro models are also equipped with an electronic oil pump, so there's no need to pre-mix. It has a low-level warning light to alert you when it gets low. Again, the motocross models require pre-mix for their throttle body injection system, but these enduro models retain an oil tank from the outgoing port injection bikes.

Cross-Country models – EX 250, EX 300, EX 250F, EX 350F, EX 450F

The cross-country models are off-road race bikes used in GNCC, WORCS, and any other competitive off-road series and GASGAS has improved the line-up for 2024. Improvements include a 9-liter fuel tank capacity, which is ½ liter more than previously, with an integrated fuel pump that allows the tank to be emptied more. Those are key upgrades for off-road riders doing long rides.

They are equipped with 48mm WP XACT closed cartridge spring forks eliminating the need to deal with air from last year's model. All of the EX models except for the EX 450F use a 6-speed transmission which gives a wider ratio of gearing. This is beneficial when going from tight single track or hillclimbs into fast open sections. The EX 450F comes with the same five-speed transmission the MC models are equipped with.

The EX models also do not have a headlight and are equipped with an 18" rear wheel that allows for a tire with more flex and a softer ride due to a taller sidewall. The EX models also have different mapping programmed for off-road racing.

Final Word

First, I would like to thank GASGAS and all of the Pierer Mobility Group for inviting myself and the other journalists to Italy for such an outstanding event. The weekend was one I will not soon forget. Not only did I get to ride their amazing motorcycles in the Italian countryside, I shared astonishingly good food, wine, laughs, new tattoos, and live music with old and new friends.

Second, there are a couple of things that I would change for my preference. I am not a fan of lock-on grips, and I would mount a taller handlebar, I would also remove the Maxxis tires for something with a little more side grip. Those are small changes for some personal comfort.

GASGAS has been known as the 'fun brand,' and with this amazing intro and the Spice It Up Festival, that is undeniable. They are also the more economical brand within the Pierer Mobility Group by having a lower MSRP than KTM and Husqvarna. Using Maxxis tires and the EC models coming with the XPLOR open cartridge forks are a couple of examples of how they keep the cost down for the consumer. If you are interested in the Austrian bikes but are also on a budget, I would suggest the GASGAS brand.