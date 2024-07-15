Taking the Reins | Who Will Step Up with Jett Lawrence Out?

The first five rounds of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship told a story. That story had three main characters: Jett Lawrence, Chase Sexton, and Hunter Lawrence. When it began at Fox Raceway for round one, most assumed Jett and Chase would be the main characters while Hunter and a few others would be supporting characters. The beauty of motocross is the story is ever-changing.

Jett Lawrence was a clear favorite due to his historical perfect season in his rookie outing of the 450MX class in 2023. Chase Sexton has also established himself as a favorite in the premier class over the last few years. On the other hand, Hunter Lawrence didn’t have the same hype due to being a rookie with no 450MX results. He does, however, have 450SX results. Even with those results and being a former 250SX East and 250MX champion,” he wasn’t being touted as a title contender.

Octopi Media

Round two at Hangtown was pivotal when Jett Lawrence had a big crash in moto one that left him with 24-6 moto finishes and a 12th overall. Chase Sexton would go on to have an unforgettable performance in moto two, where he came from dead last on lap one to win with only a couple of corners to go and took the points lead. Could this story get any more exciting?

The following weeks saw those three riders consistently at the top of the field. Only two other riders would end up on the podium through five rounds. However, it was starting to appear like Jett would be the rider to beat. Chase and Hunter must have had moments of self-doubt, as it is tough on the psyche when it seems your most fierce competition has no chinks in his armor. This is where the plot twist comes into play.

During the week leading up to round six at RedBud, Jett Lawrence had another big crash while practicing and suffered a torn UCL. The news dropped mid-week that Jett was out for the season. Much like George R. R. Martin’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ even a main character in this story was not safe.

Octopi Media

What direction will the story go next? Is it now a battle between the two remaining main characters, or will one set himself apart? The news of Jett missing the remainder of the season could give both Chase and Hunter a bump in confidence. Having the thought, “Well, my chances just increased,” would only be human. If you take Tom Brady out of the game, the other team’s odds just increase.

This is not the first time a points leader appeared to be the class of the field and then crashed out, leaving the door open for an entirely different championship story. In 1996, Jeremy McGrath had won the first three overalls of the outdoor season and amassed a 40-point lead by mid-season. At Millville, he injured himself attempting to jump two tabletops, and from that point on, he struggled. Jeff Emig was able to capitalize on the injury, build confidence, and go on to win the championship.

Grant Langston GuyB

In 2007, Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart were dominant. RC was on a part-time schedule and not a real factor for the championship, but they had built a 62-point lead between second and third by round five. Round six at Unadilla saw Stew crash and not finish either moto, while RC had moved on to the NASCAR truck series. Two rounds later was Washougal and James had a significant points lead when he injured his knee and would not return for the remainder of the season. Riders like Mike Alessi, Grant Langston, and Tim Ferry stepped up and battled with Langston, eventually winning the title. One could ponder whether or not, earlier in the season, those riders had accepted defeat, only to be revitalized by James’ injury.

In 2015, Eli Tomac was utterly dominant in the first two rounds. He won moto two at Hangtown by a minute and a half, and it did not appear his competition would have anything for him. This continued into round three, where he was building a large gap in the first moto until he crashed on a downhill at Thunder Valley and injured his shoulder. Ryan Dungey, amongst others, took the reins and changed the narrative of the championship story. Dungey went on to win the title.

Ryan Dungey GuyB

During round seven at RedBud this season, Chase Sexton was asked if Jett being out changed how he moves forward with his racing. Sexton said, “No, not really. I was bummed to see Jett go out with a practice crash. You don’t want to see that. I want to race him for this championship. Obviously, Hunter is still here, but I wanted both of them.” That sounds like something a hero or champion would say. One would still think the confidence must get a bit of a boost.

Since Jett pulled out of the series, Sexton has won every moto-handedly. While Chase seems to be riding more confidently, Hunter has been slightly off the pace. He relinquished the points lead, but I think this story still has much to reveal.

Octopi Media

With four rounds left, a lot can happen. Chase Sexton could continue to click off overall wins and stretch his lead, eventually wrapping up his first AMA Pro Motocross championship. Hunter Lawrence may get his first 450 overall any weekend and start his run for his rookie season championship. Both the Lawrence brothers winning a 450MX title in their rookie year? What a storybook ending that would be.

The absence of the top rider in the series most certainly affects the riders chasing him and allows some to push to the top. The series is on the backside of the halfway point, and all the riders must believe in themselves that they can win on any given weekend. However, one will stand victorious as the final chapter is revealed. We can be assured that it will be an exciting finish.