Social Scoop by FMF

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Arenacross never ceases to entertain. Not sure why Shive is on a kill mission here, but I need some popcorn.

ML's Take: YES, PLEASE!

ML's Take: Feld, hire this man for Science of Supercross.

ML's Take: The weeks leading up to A1 are treacherous and they've claimed their first victim (that we know of). Heal up soon Robbie!

ML's Take: Yes for photoshoot season and bring vented plates back!

ML's Take: An update and some changes for Bubba Pauli's team.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: It's smart of KTM to use this to position themselves as some sort of underdogs.

Lewis' Take: I have many preview stories to start rolling out here shortly. Time to build hype!

Lewis' Take: Having Call of Duty in such a prominent place on the bike is quite something...

Lewis' Take: This content confuses me but, hey, the WSX account gets good engagement.

Lewis' Take: Without doubt, the American riders cannot comprehend the MXGP way of life.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I really hoping Nick Romano can get his career on track with Phoenix Honda. The kid has loads of talent.

Jamie's Take: Grant Harlan has been putting in the laps and I’m hoping to see him show up strong in ‘25.

Jamie's Take: There are always off-season injuries and setbacks. Unfortunately Devin Simonson was victim of that with a wrist injury. Would love to see him do well.

Jamie's Take: I’m calling multiple wins for Anstie this season. What do ya think?

Jamie's Take: Evan Blair is living his best life. Love that kid.