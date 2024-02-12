Social Scoop by FMF

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: The 11th annual Kurt Caselli ride day is on December 7th! If you're in the area, make sure you check it out!

ML's Take: Yamaha announcement incoming...

ML's Take: 40 years old, 24 years racing proffesionally. You are a BADASS Brett Metcalfe, congrats on the career!

ML's Take: Personally a little frustrated here. There will be some serious regret for those who have passed on this kid.

ML's Take: Need a motovan?

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Odd to me that this look is accepted in other sports. A lot of unwritten rules here.

Lewis' Take: Kay de Wolf is embracing life as a world champion, but boot camp starts today...

Lewis' Take: I rate this new look for Simon Längenfelder. 2025 will be make or break for him.

Lewis' Take: Imagine launching a game so lacklustre that comments must be disabled. Yikes.

Lewis' Take: Content like this underlines Triumph's greater plan with their launch into off-road.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: This post wars my heart and I hope these kids never lose this. Ride, race, make friends.

Jamie's Take: Don’t sleep on this kid. Ty Masterpool could be a surprise this year.

Jamie's Take: Yamaha Star Racing made the right move grabbing Caden Dudney. The kid is a ripper.

Jamie's Take: Ya just never know what could happen in these off-season ‘exhibition’ races. Close call for the champ.

Jamie's Take: The old guy getting flat!! Max Anstie has drip. (I’m positive I used that wrong because I’m the one that is old)