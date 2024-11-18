Social Scoop by FMF

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: This was so painful to read last week... If you've followed Cameron's journey at all, you know what this man went through and battled to the very end. My best wishes and prayers to his family.

ML's Take: What a raceshop...

ML's Take: Whoever figured out that the eight on its' side makes the 18 into 100...bravo...bravo...

ML's Take: Patrick Evans still pushing himself. Also, whoever decided to put a freestyle take off on the back table at Perris...why? Can't wait to hit a 110 foot jump going 10mph because the lip is so big. I'm about to sound old by playing the back in the day card, but I miss Perris from about 15 years ago.

ML's Take: The Nestaan team continues to be strong in 2025, with defending champion Kay de Wolf rocking the number one and Liam Everts making the move to the team.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This is great for the sport. I like that they used legitimate riding footage, as well.

Lewis' Take: Mikkel Haarup's a really good rider. I would describe him as a true professional.

Lewis' Take: There will now be five classes at the Grand Prix of Australia. Too busy, maybe?

Lewis' Take: Leaving the door open just isn't enough to describe this act from Kyle Bitterman.

Lewis' Take: I long for much drier moments than this, personally, but to each their own, hey?

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Straight Rhythm Enduro!!!! DIRT BIKES ARE COOL!

Jamie's Take: Cooper Webb got it done night 1 in Paris. Is this a sign of things to come in ‘25? I hope so.

Jamie's Take: I was impressed with Malcolm’s riding in Paris on night 1. That’s the best I’ve seen him in a while. Can’t with for A1!

Jamie's Take: I’m digging the Triumph’s. That team is going to surprise some people soon.

Jamie's Take: It’s simply not possible to dislike Dean Wilson. Much respect for his heart and personality.