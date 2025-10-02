Social Scoop by FMF

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Shh, don't tell Jamie that Chase posted a reel with country music in it...

ML's Take: Namaste.

ML's Take: Cameron, you're gnarly, period...

ML's Take: I'm very glad this wasn't worse, I shot a photo sequence of his crash, and he was not moving afterward for an extended period of time. You were on one Pierce. Heal up and we'll see you soon!

ML's Take: Another get well soon, but for Jeremy van Horebeek.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This is some save.

Lewis' Take: How are we already into the European pre-season races? Time moves fast.

Lewis' Take: A bizarre choice at a muddy pre-season event but, hey, who am I to judge?

Lewis' Take: This is an incredible look and one that'll be very difficult for anyone to beat.

Lewis' Take: I cannot comprehend...

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: It’s pretty cool seeing Josh Hill line up and race or ride different events. So much bike skill.

Jamie's Take: I think the ClubMX Yamahas are some of the best looking bikes in the paddock. They do a great job.

Jamie's Take: Keep your eyes on Gage Linville. He’s gonna surprise some folks.

Jamie's Take: Carter Stephenson’s crash was brutal. Supercross is a scary sport at times.

Jamie's Take: It’s almost time for the MXGPs to kick off, and Tim Gajser is my pick.