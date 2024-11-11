Michael's Picks

ML's Take: He's still amazing, period.

ML's Take: Shots fired.

ML's Take: I'd pay to watch just Hanny rip SX laps...

ML's Take: Drool...

ML's Take: What a crazy sound.

Lewis' Pick

Lewis' Take: Endurocross is good entertainment – I wish it was easier to watch.

Lewis' Take: I'm starting to think that Lucas Coenen could win MXGP in 2025...

Lewis' Take: This is some solid social media content. The vibes of an F1 driver.

Lewis' Take: It's easy to forget that Pauls Jonass is coming off of a huge injury.

Lewis' Take: Casey Cochran has had a difficult start to his professional career.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: The Ducati looks like something out of the old MegaForce movie and I think I like it. Hoping Jeremy Seewer does well on it.

Jamie's Take: This EnduroCross series is nuts. The riders are nuts. The whole thing is nuts.

Jamie's Take: I’m happy to have my guy, MoHead back at the SX races and working with Maximus Vohland. Daniel is a good dude and works his butt off.

Jamie's Take: Triumph is looking strong for 2025 and Austin Forkner is poised to fight for the title. I can’t wait for Supercross!!

Jamie's Take: Jo Shimoda finally decided to change up the program and move to the East Coast. Will this be the thing that propels him to the next step?