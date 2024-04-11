Social Scoop by FMF

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Commitment...period...

ML's Take: Goodbye Lake Elsinore, the track I learned to ride at. SoCal moto is getting quite sad...

ML's Take: The 11th annual Kurt Caselli Foundation ride day is coming up! Check it out.

ML's Take: Reynolds is staying put for 2025.

ML's Take: The hills at Vet Nationals are like minefields.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Thanking the Pierer Mobility Group with a not-so-subtle dig? This is perplexing...

Lewis' Take: This is trick. Showa suspension is an interesting addition for the second guy too.

Lewis' Take: This is no surprise. Gariboldi's proven to be an ideal partner. Rich and ambitious!

Lewis' Take: It's nice that Fantic's taken a rider from EMX125 to MXGP (with a small diversion).

Lewis' Take: I wish that we could get better off-road representation in stuff like this, that is all...

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: The guys from Motocross the Game came out to Glen Helen to do some research. I think this game is going to be legit.

Jamie's Take: They grow up fast, Cam. Vincent is coming for your spot.

Jamie's Take: It was a pleasure to watch Keefer and the other pros make the abomination that was GH this weekend look easy.

Jamie's Take: I am excited to see what Triumph Racing can do in 2025. Expect to see some wins out of these boys.

Jamie's Take: KDub can still show ya how it’s done. What technique.