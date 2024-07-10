Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Shane McElrath is in new colors for the next two months or so, as he'll be riding for Australian Honda factory team for Australian SX and World Supercross aboard a 250. Is this a gig for 2025? Well, Shane can't race a 250 in the states and they already have Joey Savatgy for a 450 in the USA. So for now, it's a job. Have fun Shane!

ML's Take: The Aussies have done it! They're now only the eleventh country to win the overall at the Motocross of Nations and host the Chamberlain trophy. MXoN is so exciting these days with strong teams from Australia, France, The Netherlands, USA, Spain, and more.

ML's Take: You are a badass Eli, thanks for taking the call! Great job to Webb and Plessinger as well. MXoN 2025 can't come soon enough...

ML's Take: Holy...wow... Get well soon Harry, that's heavy.

ML's Take: Geezus...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I wonder what Eli Tomac is going to spend his 1000 EUR on?

Lewis' Take: Jorge Prado did some beautiful things in the qualification heat.

Lewis' Take: Jeffrey Herlings did every race! What next? A race on Sunday...

Lewis' Take: This was the ride of the weekend, I think. Even with that injury!

Lewis' Take: 3, 4, 2. The number of points that Webb has lost the MXoN by.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: What a team! Jacki and Hudson Short getting work done at Ponca this weekend.

Jamie's Take: The South African team didn’t have the results they are capable of at MXdN. Hopefully next year they can put it together.

Jamie's Take: Seeing Ryan Dungey at the track just never gets old.

Jamie's Take: Props to this kid for not making excuses about the cards he was dealt. Jalek is one of my favorite riders to visit with and look for some great results next season.

Jamie's Take: Congrats to Lachlan Turner on winning the 2024 WMX Pro Motocross title. These ladies deserve more coverage and respect.