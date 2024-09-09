Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Travis Pastrana is still nuts, obviously.

ML's Take: This one makes the stomach curl.

ML's Take: Jordon Smith working on his gymnastics routine.

I did the same thing as Anderson today…. That sawdust is like Velcro off the single. https://t.co/h0ITC0Do2E pic.twitter.com/Uh6FzYNZsd — Jordon Smith (@jordonsmith58) September 7, 2024

ML's Take: Charlotte was rough for many. Click over to the second slide for Anderson's crash.

ML's Take: In case you missed it, here's the crash that took Casey Cochran out of Charlotte. (Also click over to the second slide)

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: The universe is really trying to stop Jeffrey Herlings making every round.

Lewis' Take: There is quite a lot of emotion under that helmet. Wow. It is heating up!

Lewis' Take: Simon Längenfelder has a little reputation for being dirty at this point...

Lewis' Take: A rider admitting to night terrors before a race is quite rare. I respect it.

Lewis' Take: Look, the WMX world champion got onto a mainstream account! Nice.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: This guy is not done yet. Levi Kitchen will be looking for that win with double points in Ft. Worth.

Jamie's Take: Matt Burkeen caught Carter Gray going big and crashing at SMX in the 65 class. These kids are nuts.

Jamie's Take: I’m glad to see guys like Cameron McAdoo back for SMX. I didn’t want to wait until January.

Jamie's Take: I didn’t like the concrete walls at ZMax last year. RJ Hampshire got pretty lucky, but it could have been very bad.

Jamie's Take: Adam Cianciarulo is the best addition to the race broadcast in a while. He’s going to be great at tv if he chooses to stick with it.