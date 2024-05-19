Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: I can't wait for Fox Raceway...bring on The Great Outdoors.

ML's Take: Awesome cover to cap off AC's professional racing career.

ML's Take: Perfect track conditions.

ML's Take: Now that's the coming up short...

ML's Take: Most people get to see a video of themselves "whipping" and are bummed at what it really looks like...but not Dean Wilson!

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Yamaha's social media manager has been doing some cool, unique content lately.

Lewis' Take: Romain Febvre is the MXGP of France victor in my eyes. The ruling was incorrect.

Lewis' Take: There is a lot to be said about this, so I'm not even going to attempt to cover it all...

Lewis' Take: I find it difficult to believe that this is the exact bike, honestly, but it is still awesome.

Lewis' Take: I'm very impressed that Cameron McAdoo is already on a bike. It seems quick, no?

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: The best racing of the weekend was from the MXGPs. Wait, it was the only racing. Good to see Gasjer get another Moto

Jamie's Take: Congratulations to the Webb family on the birth of their daughter. Perfectly timed on an off weekend, too.

Jamie's Take: I’m super stoked to watch Gage Linville get some support for the Canadian Triple Crown Series. Hopefully, he can get some good results.

Jamie's Take: Is Levi Kitchen your favorite for outdoors? These clips from Ken Roczen have him looking smooth.

Jamie's Take: I’ve been watching Ryder Floyd ride since he was a little kid here in Texas. I’d love to see him show his talent this summer.