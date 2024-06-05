Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Liam Everts, starting his own legacy, so awesome to see.

ML's Take: LeBig, nice photobomb, ha.

ML's Take: Great job Steve. Seriously, at the rate this guy is going, he'll have raised more than a million dollars for privateers in just a couple years...that's impactful!

ML's Take: For a guy with basically no indoors experience, congrats on betting on yourself and making the push to the US. Curious to see what's next.

ML's Take: Dead...this was great.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I can't remember the last time that there was a feel-good win like this. Anyone?

Lewis' Take: I really feel like it didn't come across as bad as this on television. Insane, really.

Lewis' Take: I've realized that a lot of gear looks good on KTM. This custom set, for instance.

Lewis' Take: Everyone's wanted this for so long and so it should receive a lot of support, no?

Lewis' Take: I still do not quite have a grasp on what this is, but it's worth paying attention to...

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: It’s crazy how quickly things can change in motocross. Tim Gajser is leading the points in MXGP after Portugal.

Jamie's Take: My guy, Brent Duffe, is ready for the Showdown in SLC. I CAN NOT WAIT.

Jamie's Take: I don’t know about you, but this looks fun. I just don’t wanna have to clean the mess up. It’s time for another GNCC.

Jamie's Take: There better be a way around this hill. If Cody Webb is struggling then I’m out.

Jamie's Take: I’m stoked to see Ty Rayfield working with Coty Schock. I met Ty a few years ago when he was visiting from Australia and looking for an opportunity.