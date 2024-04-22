Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Big send to start off your Monday.

ML's Take: Congrats to Tiger Wood and the GDR Honda team. I've said it for a few years now, I'd love to see more amateur riders take advantage of racing the full Canadian National series in their A class amateur year, learn how to race week in and week out for a title. Tiger will also be joined on the starting line by Team Green's Drew Adams for at least the first three rounds.

ML's Take: The world was robbed of an Aaron Plessinger / Nashville experience. Get well soon cowboy.

ML's Take: Damn...

ML's Take: Great take from Trey Canard.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Incredible that Jeffrey Herlings didn't get injured here because, you know, it's Jeffrey Herlings...

Lewis' Take: Alessandro Lupino cracked his back whilst working out? Well then, that's a new fear unlocked.

Lewis' Take: This feels like the first time that I have seen a pit bike in a decade. The craze of the 2000s... (Editor's note: Lewis, you missed out on the second coming of pit bikes during Covid...)

Lewis' Take: This isn't a good look, right? The signage on the front number plate is an interesting approach.

Lewis' Take: Forget about the fall. Remember how insanely feisty Ken Roczen was on lap one of the main?

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Riding adventure bikes at night with Weston Peick scares the hell out of me. But oh the stories that would be had.

Jamie's Take: Jason Anderson has been improving all season and it’s cool to see him working with Troll Training. Now to get it on the box.

Jamie's Take: Check out Stew Baylor showing off-road guys can go big. Dirt bikes are rad!

Jamie's Take: Nashville stirred up all the series for all three classes. I have a feeling Levi Kitchen won’t be down long.

Jamie's Take: Of all the retirement news releases I’ve seen, the Phil Nicoletti one bums me the most. Hey Phil, F off!