Social Scoop

ML's Take: Big send to start off your Monday.
ML's Take: Congrats to Tiger Wood and the GDR Honda team. I've said it for a few years now, I'd love to see more amateur riders take advantage of racing the full Canadian National series in their A class amateur year, learn how to race week in and week out for a title. Tiger will also be joined on the starting line by Team Green's Drew Adams for at least the first three rounds.
ML's Take: The world was robbed of an Aaron Plessinger / Nashville experience. Get well soon cowboy.
ML's Take: Damn...
ML's Take: Great take from Trey Canard.
Lewis' Take: Incredible that Jeffrey Herlings didn't get injured here because, you know, it's Jeffrey Herlings...
Lewis' Take: Alessandro Lupino cracked his back whilst working out? Well then, that's a new fear unlocked.
Lewis' Take: This feels like the first time that I have seen a pit bike in a decade. The craze of the 2000s... (Editor's note: Lewis, you missed out on the second coming of pit bikes during Covid...)
Lewis' Take: This isn't a good look, right? The signage on the front number plate is an interesting approach.
Lewis' Take: Forget about the fall. Remember how insanely feisty Ken Roczen was on lap one of the main?
Jamie's Take: Riding adventure bikes at night with Weston Peick scares the hell out of me. But oh the stories that would be had.
Jamie's Take: Jason Anderson has been improving all season and it’s cool to see him working with Troll Training. Now to get it on the box.
Jamie's Take: Check out Stew Baylor showing off-road guys can go big. Dirt bikes are rad!
Jamie's Take: Nashville stirred up all the series for all three classes. I have a feeling Levi Kitchen won’t be down long.
Jamie's Take: Of all the retirement news releases I’ve seen, the Phil Nicoletti one bums me the most. Hey Phil, F off!
