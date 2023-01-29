Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: Kay is BIG Red Bull guy now.

ML's Take: Congrats Anton, very well-deserved pal.

ML's Take: Glad I'm not the only one who thought this.

ML's Take: Anti Social Club gear or....

ML's Take: Ken Block Tribute gear?

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: One year on and I'm still loving the Husqvarna's with no Rockstar branding.

Lewis' Take: I genuinely feel like this is the best gear set-up that I've seen in a long time.

Lewis' Take: It's cool to see Josh Coppins and Ben Townley try to push NZ talent forward.

Lewis' Take: Remember Evgeny Bobryshev? Still wants to compete and, hey, still banned.

Lewis' Take: Is it possible to look more Euro than this? A TM would really complete the vibe. (Editor's note: Pro Grip goggles would be the icing on the cake)

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: An absolute bummer of a situation for Jalek Swoll given that this is a big contract year for him. Hopefully, he lights it up when he returns.

Grant's Take: If there was ever a way to visualize the contrast in personalities of Alex Martin and Phil Nicoletti…it’s this picture.

Grant's Take: It’s cool to see big time celebrities like Wiz Khalifa get excited over a custom moto helmet. He seems like a cool dude.

Grant's Take: Well this is good news. The multi-time Canadian Champ, Dylan Wright, is on track to be able to compete this year after undergoing ACL surgery on both knees.

Grant's Take: It has been a rough start to the season for Christian Craig to say the least, but I think he’ll start making his way towards the top five soon.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I can’t tell you the last time I was as excited at a race as A2 when Phil was leading.

Jamie's Take: In that A2 LCQ I thought ARay was either going to make it or die trying. He was on it.

Jamie's Take: Texas boy, John Short, made the main 2 weeks in a row. He fell short at A2, but I’m stoked for my buddy.

Jamie's Take: Honda had the look of the weekend for me. The white bikes and Jett’s A-Star kit were fire.