Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Excuse my language but... F*@%

ML's Take: Stark has won a professional race.

ML's Take: If you're not already, just follow Carson Brown...just do it.

ML's Take: Amazing...just amazing.

ML's Take: Coop posting this photo just had me cracking up.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: It's very sad that the UK’s Arenacross series is not on YouTube now.

Lewis' Take: This photo is super impressive, as was Jorge Prado… I think that he was.

Lewis' Take: This was actually painful to watch. Billy Bolt still won the overall at this round!

Lewis' Take: Good stuff from Ken Roczen here. Again, the sport is much better with him in it.

Lewis' Take: Who had Justin Bogle racing Arenacross in the UK on a Stark on their bingo card?

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Cooper Webb looked better than I expected at the first round. Now it’s time to build.

Jamie's Take: It was a huge disappointment for Factory Beta with Colt Nichols being hurt. I wanted to see a better debut for them.

Jamie's Take: Unfortunately, Phil wasn’t able to enter the war, but Garrett looked pretty good. Hopefully be better results next week.

Jamie's Take: I hate seeing these riders get hurt. Logan Karnow had a nasty looking injury and we’re hoping for a short recovery.