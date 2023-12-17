Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: The ClubMX crew getting into the holiday spirit!

ML's Take: Hunter Yoder working on his pucker factor this pre-season.

ML's Take: I think this Barcia kid turned out to be pretty good too.

ML's Take: I would've died about four whoops earlier.

ML's Take: Personally pretty stoked on this.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I'd love to know if anyone fell for this. There's no harm in it so, come on, speak up.

Lewis' Take: I feel like the Progressive logo was shoehorned into the design at the last minute.

Lewis' Take: It'll take time to get used to Calvin Vlaanderen in black; he's been 'blue' for years.

Lewis' Take: Seeing HJC on Colt Nichols caught me off guard, for whatever reason. Anyway...

Lewis' Take: Is it me or is the Daytona design always more exciting on paper than race day?

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Breaking News: Ken Roczen wins A1!! That’s my prediction. Let’s go!

Jamie's Take: My buddy and one of the coolest mechanics in the paddock, Brent Duffe, had a nasty injury recently. As of Sunday he’s been released but will have a lengthy recovery. Heal up, buddy. I may have to fill in for Haiden. (Editor's Note: God, please no...don't let Jamie wrench for anyone on Star...or anyone riding Supercross in general)

Jamie's Take: Cade Clason has been doing the drills and is gonna be a main event guy in the reg. Who’s ready for A1????

Jamie's Take: Big news in the GNCC world. Two-time and defending WXC champion Rachael Archer has signed with Stew Baylor’s Rocky Mtn Red Bear Kawasaki team.

Jamie's Take: Logan Karnow has re-signed with Only Fans and all is right with the world.