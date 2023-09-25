Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: They're almost here. We'll be heading to test the Triumph TF250X in late November.

ML's Take: How'd Ricky make it back and forth to the TV broadcast so quickly with the Triumph exhibition ride mixed in? Well, he was mostly geared up in the booth and ready to go (check out the riding pants)

ML's Take: Kenny and Fox always have something cooking.

ML's Take: I'm dead... Ai is amazing...

ML's Take: I need to send a helmet to Japan to get painted. So sick!

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Did you know that Romain Febvre's name is spelt wrong on this trophy?

Lewis' Take: I really like this video. I can't figure out why, but it really just touches me.

Lewis' Take: Triumph opened a racing Instagram account! It's, like, a real thing now...

Lewis' Take: I thought this was amazing. A nice, unique addition that shows a real side.

Lewis' Take: Hold onto your hats everyone: I met Mitch Malloy. It really changed my life.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: This PSA from Randy Richardson screaming at Daniel Blair should be watched by all moto parents.

Jamie's Take: Such crap luck for Justin Barcia with another injury right after getting healed up. You never know in this sport.

Jamie's Take: I really love seeing ex-racers staying involved with the sport post-racing. Nick Wey is great to have around.

Jamie's Take: The track crew does not get enough credit. Those guys are in the trenches.

Jamie's Take: A-Ray made the double on the YZ125 look easy. Maybe he retired too soon.