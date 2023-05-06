Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: I'd love to know where Lewis' investigation into why Chipotle isn't in Supercross...still waiting...

ML's Take: Will Jason Weigandt be there for the sixth straight title?

ML's Take: The folding lever argument is continuing in the forum if you'd like to take a peek...

ML's Take: Jerry isn't going to Jerry. Welcome to the Summer of Jerry.

ML's Take: Packed and ready to head out! No number one on Kenny's machine though...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Chase is out, then we have Team Lewis on Team Lewis crime. Pain.

Lewis' Take: Have I been living under a rock? What the hell is the "radikal" brand? (Editor's Note: They're from Argentina, Lewis.)

Lewis' Take: Can brands not sync launches to happen on the same weekend? No? (Editor's Note: Sorry Lewis, GPs will always be a week behind...)

Lewis' Take: Jose Butron only has funding for the first half of the season. Very sad. (Editor's Note: Did you remind them the US at least pays purse money? Tell him to sign up for GasGas contingency while he's at it.)

Lewis' Take: 103 is the new record, just for those who are not quite keeping track...

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Dang, GEICO Honda had one hell of a rider lineup back in 2017.

Grant's Take: This was absolutely brutal to watch. It was already a rough start to the season for JMart...and now he’ll have to watch from the sidelines.

Grant's Take: I’ve long thought that James Lissimore is one of the best photographers in the sport. Also, the Canadian Motocross Nationals started this past weekend!

Grant's Take: I dig Jeffrey Walker’s Yoshimura kit from Hangtown. Very clean looking.

Grant's Take: Another rough sequence of events from Hangtown…especially for Grant Harlan.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I don’t know exactly where AC will finish in the season, but I hope he continues to find improvements and joy out of racing. We need him in the sport

Jamie's Take: RJ Hampshire was on fire in Moto 1 at Pala. He put himself in a hole at Hangtown but I believe he’ll be getting some more wins soon.

Jamie's Take: Good to see Dominique Thury having some fun and success in Canada. That kid is cool!

Jamie's Take: This sport is beautiful and ugly and I love it and I hate it.

Jamie's Take: My friend, Cade, is getting ready for some World Supercross. What a life.