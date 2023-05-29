Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: What's going to hurt worse? Casing a Supercross triple...or falling down a hill side of boulders...

ML's Take: In the famous words of Jason Weigandt, acting as Brian Deegan, "We'll race em when it's time"

ML's Take: New year, new Jerry.

ML's Take: Spiderman, Spiderman...he can do anything a spider can.

ML's Take: Turn up the volume. Mmmm...crunchy.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: A team that has struggled forever just put two riders in the 450MX top ten. Impressive.

Lewis' Take: Insert ship emojis.

Lewis' Take: Never say that RJ Hampshire isn't giving it his all. The strategy isn't perfect, but hey...

Lewis' Take: Credit where it's due. This Pro Motocross press event was impressive and a step up.

Lewis' Take: The Tom Vialle topic on the forum really made me want to cry. That is all. Do better...

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: I have a feeling we’re in for a summer of awesome content from RacerX’s Tommy Tenders.

Grant's Take: Freddie Noren can make Supercross Main Events, but his real bread and butter is outdoors. Pumped to see him land a ride for the summer.

Grant's Take: I feel like someone should make a documentary about the Hill Brothers’ Supercross season. It’s such a great story.

Grant's Take: I’m in love with this Husqvarna.

Grant's Take: Expectations for Justin Hill in WSX? I believe podiums are a given, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he picked up a win as well.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I wanted to see Keefer make the fast 40. Hate that he took a digger. I believe in him. Next time.

Jamie's Take: For the love of Moto, can we please see Mookie outdoors? Catch the fever!

Jamie's Take: Not a great weekend for the ClubMX team. I would like to know what JMart is feeling after Pala. He’s better than 17th.

Jamie's Take: This is another guy that I’m waiting to see mix it up. I’m not sure he’ll be a huge factor until the end of the season, but hope to see his old speed show.