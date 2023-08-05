Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: The boys done good.

ML's Take: I could watch this over and over.

ML's Take: Well, that's an odd one...

ML's Take: Geezus!

ML's Take: Steve does it again.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I figured out that I attended 55 of his 102 victories, which is pretty cool to think...

Lewis' Take: One could argue whether an active defending champion racing a series is news.

Lewis' Take: Someone rode the ship from day one and never wavered. It's me. I'm someone.

Lewis' Take: There is absolutely no doubt that this will be talked about forever. This is history.

Lewis' Take: This look is a hard no from me. Jeez. Picking gold is a weird decision, I reckon...

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: It seems like Mike Alessi isn’t talked about much these days, but he’s still out there ripping around tracks faster than most of us could ever imagine being able to do.

Grant's Take: You can’t deny that Barcia had a STRONG surge towards the end of the season, but an injury is always the last way a race wants to cap things off.

Grant's Take: How can you not feel happy for AC?

Grant's Take: It’d be awesome to have start shots like this during the AMA series.

Grant's Take: That’s one damn good-looking bike…

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: How freaking cool is this shot of Mitch Payton working on a bike? I have a similar photo of him wearing an OG PCP shirt.

Jamie's Take: My guy, Tony Wass, getting Logan Karnow ready week in and week out. That can’t be an easy task. Haha

Jamie's Take: I really like Colt Nichols, hope him and the dangling earring are ready for the World Supercross Championship.

Jamie's Take: This isn't Moto-related but hopefully ML doesn’t notice. “This is the post you’re looking for” The only princess for me. Well deserved.

Jamie's Take: I have thoroughly enjoyed seeing Josh Hill and his brother Justin doing so well this season. Props!