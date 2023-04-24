Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: Welcome to the Monster Energy SuperSlide-and-Slide...presented by Monster Energy...and won by a Red Bull athlete.

ML's Take: Yes, it was wet and muddy.

ML's Take: At least the riders got to throw away their muddy gear and head to the hotel after the race. These poor guys had a full days worth of work ahead of them to salvage those motorcycles.

ML's Take: Yes, even Graham Jarvis makes mistakes.

ML's Take: This sucks...MCR decided not to field their team at New Jersey, dropping Freckle a few more positions in the points.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Is this real life?

Lewis' Take: Again, is this real life?

Lewis' Take: The look in those eyes is crazy!

Lewis' Take: Damn. There was nothing that he could do!

Lewis' Take: It seems that normal business has resumed.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: These stabilized drone shots show just how gnarly Fox Raceway gets for the big dogs.

Grant's Take: Excuse me, you can't park there.

Grant's Take: This kid was racing Supercross not that long ago! Now he’s over in Europe logging solid results in both the MXGP series and the British Motocross Championship.

Grant's Take: It’s always awesome whenever a team goes all out for the St. Jude race.

Grant's Take: I have a feeling this won’t be the last time Firepower Honda will win an AMA Supercross race…

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: This is a cool video that Checkerz from Race Tech sent me about his home track in Iowa.

Jamie's Take: I’m with Cade. I’m not ready for SX to be over just yet. More, please. (Editor's Note: You're both crazy, let's move on...and Cade, more races with you getting 22nd-19th doesn't sound fun)

Jamie's Take: I dig watching Vincent Wey ride, the kid has skills and is super polite. Looking forward to seeing what his future holds.

Jamie's Take: I just thought this ad was super slick and eye-catching. I want that first shot as a poster.

Jamie's Take: Every kid loves to play in the mud. I feel bad for the mechanics and team though.