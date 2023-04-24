Social Scoop

Michael's Picks
ML's Take: Welcome to the Monster Energy SuperSlide-and-Slide...presented by Monster Energy...and won by a Red Bull athlete.
ML's Take: Yes, it was wet and muddy.
ML's Take: At least the riders got to throw away their muddy gear and head to the hotel after the race. These poor guys had a full days worth of work ahead of them to salvage those motorcycles.
ML's Take: Yes, even Graham Jarvis makes mistakes.
ML's Take: This sucks...MCR decided not to field their team at New Jersey, dropping Freckle a few more positions in the points.
Lewis' Picks
Lewis' Take: Is this real life?
Lewis' Take: Again, is this real life?
Lewis' Take: The look in those eyes is crazy!
Lewis' Take: Damn. There was nothing that he could do!
Lewis' Take: It seems that normal business has resumed.
Grant's Picks
Grant's Take: These stabilized drone shots show just how gnarly Fox Raceway gets for the big dogs.
Grant's Take: Excuse me, you can't park there.
Grant's Take: This kid was racing Supercross not that long ago! Now he’s over in Europe logging solid results in both the MXGP series and the British Motocross Championship.
Grant's Take: It’s always awesome whenever a team goes all out for the St. Jude race.
Grant's Take: I have a feeling this won’t be the last time Firepower Honda will win an AMA Supercross race…
Jamie's Picks
Jamie's Take: This is a cool video that Checkerz from Race Tech sent me about his home track in Iowa.
Jamie's Take: I’m with Cade. I’m not ready for SX to be over just yet. More, please. (Editor's Note: You're both crazy, let's move on...and Cade, more races with you getting 22nd-19th doesn't sound fun)
Jamie's Take: I dig watching Vincent Wey ride, the kid has skills and is super polite. Looking forward to seeing what his future holds.
Jamie's Take: I just thought this ad was super slick and eye-catching. I want that first shot as a poster.
Jamie's Take: Every kid loves to play in the mud. I feel bad for the mechanics and team though.