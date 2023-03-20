Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
3/20/2023 7:07am
scoop81

Michael's Picks


ML's Take: Yup...I teared up a little. You can't keep a cowboy off the bull though!

 

ML's Take: The press conference was exciting after Saturday's racing.

 

ML's Take: As soon as he started to sit I thought ohhhh nooooo... That was a big one.

 

ML's Take: That could've been much worse.

 

ML's Take: Can someone get B-Ray a lawyer?

 

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Detroit was the best race of Chase Sexton's career, I think, and that is quite a feat...

 

Lewis' Take: I watched this like ten times! It's cool. I have Jonass picked for the Sardinia podium.

 

Lewis' Take: This signing came out of nowhere. Isak Gifting should get a fill-in ride for outdoors...

 

Lewis' Take: The situation seemed bleak for Adam Cianciarulo a month ago. Now it's a feel-good story!

 

Lewis' Take: Kevin Moranz does this after every race... How? Is this pre-arranged with a photographer?

 

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I feel awful and a bit sick to my stomach for Bubba Pauli. Wishing him well.

 

Jamie's Take: Isn’t this a motley-looking Crüe. Nothing good can come from this.

 

Jamie's Take: Ball burn...we’ve all been there.

 

Jamie's Take: Chad Reed had luck on this one, us old guys can’t take many hits like that.

 

Jamie's Take: Speaking of old guys…c’mon Randy!

 
Related:
Social Scoop
Social Scoop
0 comments