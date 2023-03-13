Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: Every year this small jump causes so much carnage at the WORCS race in Lake Havasu, ha.

ML's Take: I was dying while listening to this.

ML's Take: The ship sails on...

ML's Take: Congrats to Aden Keefer, it's finally coming together!

ML's Take: Rookies, take whoops notes from this man...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This has been ready since December, waiting to be unlocked for that elusive win...

Lewis' Take: So much gold over on Jago Geerts' social media, even though it makes me cry...

Lewis' Take: Speaking of social media issues. This is the last we heard from Farres, so yeah.

Lewis' Take: There are a load of colors on this bike. It's just so bright, almost like Ben's future.

Lewis' Take: Poor Dean... This has to be frustrating, but the bright side is that's a cool stoppie.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: It’s been a bit of a rough go of it for Chase Sexton lately, but I still believe that pretty soon here he’s going to get it all figured out and get himself a couple of more wins. He still has a very real shot at the title, if he can just keep it on two wheels.

Grant's Take: It’s always awesome whenever other motorsports, whether it be Indycar, NASCAR, MotoGP, etc., crossover with ours. We all just love racing even if we each do it a little bit differently.

Grant's Take: It was a big weekend of racing as the MXGP season has officially kicked off. I must say that I’m a bit on the fence in regards to the new points system for the qualifying races. 10 points for a qualifying race win feels like a bit much…

Grant's Take: My goodness….

Grant's Take: Justin Hill has quietly had a very solid season so far. He has a couple of top 10 finishes and is knocking on the door of the top 10 in the standings.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Everything about Randy Richardson exudes what being a good person means. Keep living life my friend.

Jamie's Take: I was disappointed the hear RJ Hampshire would not race Saturday night. But props for making a decision that’s best for the end goal.

Jamie's Take: My little Texas dude, Kade Johnson, is going to surprise some people. Good luck at Freestone.

Jamie's Take: Wilson Todd is a big fan of dominos.

Jamie's Take: I’m no sure I believed Deano about the super fun part. Wonder how he feels after Saturday night?