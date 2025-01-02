Results Sheet | 2025 Glendale Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Glendale.
Standings:
450 Class
Position
Name
Anaheim 1
San Diego
Anaheim 2
Glendale
Total
1.
Ken Roczen
22
18
22
62
2.
Chase Sexton
25
16
18
59
3.
Jett Lawrence
10
22
25
57
4.
Eli Tomac
17
25
15
57
5.
Cooper Webb
18
20
14
52
6.
Jason Anderson
20
9
20
49
7.
Hunter Lawrence
11
17
17
45
8.
Justin Cooper
15
11
16
42
9.
Justin Barcia
16
14
12
42
10.
Malcolm Stewart
12
15
13
40
11.
Justin Hill
14
8
7
29
12.
Joey Savatgy
1
12
11
24
13.
Dylan Ferrandis
0
13
6
19
14.
Shane McElrath
9
5
5
19
15.
Jorge Prado
8
10
0
18
16.
Mitchell Oldenburg
6
3
9
18
17.
Benny Bloss
0
6
10
16
18.
Vince Friese
7
7
0
14
19.
Aaron Plessinger
13
0
0
13
20.
Colt Nichols
0
4
8
12
250 Class
Position
Name
Anaheim 1
San Diego
Anaheim 2
Glendale
Total
1.
Julien Beaumer
22
25
22
69
2.
Haiden Deegan
17
20
25
62
3.
Jordon Smith
20
22
18
60
4.
Jo Shimoda
25
15
16
56
5.
Cole Davies
14
18
20
52
6.
Coty Schock
16
16
17
49
7.
Anthony Bourdon
15
11
13
39
8.
Ryder DiFrancesco
18
17
0
35
9.
Michael Mosiman
7
13
15
35
10.
Hunter Yoder
9
12
12
33
11.
Garrett Marchbanks
13
14
0
27
12.
Cole Thompson
12
10
0
22
13.
Lux Turner
11
0
11
22
14.
Parker Ross
5
7
10
22
15.
TJ Albright
8
6
8
22
16.
Jett Reynolds
0
9
9
18
17.
Drew Adams
0
0
14
14
18.
Gavin Towers
3
4
7
14
19.
Avery Long
10
0
0
10
20.
Brad West
0
8
0
8