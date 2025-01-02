Results Sheet | 2025 Glendale Supercross

Results from round four of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

GD2
2/1/2025 9:05am
glendalers

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Glendale.

Standings:

450 Class

Position

Name

Anaheim 1

San Diego

Anaheim 2

Glendale

Total

1.

Ken Roczen

22

18

22

 

62

2.

Chase Sexton

25

16

18

 

59

3.

Jett Lawrence

10

22

25

 

57

4.

Eli Tomac

17

25

15

 

57

5.

Cooper Webb

18

20

14

 

52

6.

Jason Anderson

20

9

20

 

49

7.

Hunter Lawrence

11

17

17

 

45

8.

Justin Cooper

15

11

16

 

42

9.

Justin Barcia

16

14

12

 

42

10.

Malcolm Stewart

12

15

13

 

40

11.

Justin Hill

14

8

7

 

29

12.

Joey Savatgy

1

12

11

 

24

13.

Dylan Ferrandis

0

13

6

 

19

14.

Shane McElrath

9

5

5

 

19

15.

Jorge Prado

8

10

0

 

18

16.

Mitchell Oldenburg

6

3

9

 

18

17.

Benny Bloss

0

6

10

 

16

18.

Vince Friese

7

7

0

 

14

19.

Aaron Plessinger

13

0

0

 

13

20.

Colt Nichols

0

4

8

 

12

 

250 Class

Position

Name

Anaheim 1

San Diego

Anaheim 2

Glendale

Total

1.

Julien Beaumer

22

25

22

 

69

2.

Haiden Deegan

17

20

25

 

62

3.

Jordon Smith

20

22

18

 

60

4.

Jo Shimoda

25

15

16

 

56

5.

Cole Davies

14

18

20

 

52

6.

Coty Schock

16

16

17

 

49

7.

Anthony Bourdon

15

11

13

 

39

8.

Ryder DiFrancesco

18

17

0

 

35

9.

Michael Mosiman

7

13

15

 

35

10.

Hunter Yoder

9

12

12

 

33

11.

Garrett Marchbanks

13

14

0

 

27

12.

Cole Thompson

12

10

0

 

22

13.

Lux Turner

11

0

11

 

22

14.

Parker Ross

5

7

10

 

22

15.

TJ Albright

8

6

8

 

22

16.

Jett Reynolds

0

9

9

 

18

17.

Drew Adams

0

0

14

 

14

18.

Gavin Towers

3

4

7

 

14

19.

Avery Long

10

0

0

 

10

20.

Brad West

0

8

0

 

8

Qualifying Results:

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450aq1 17.png?VersionId=pM4SU H9q3lu7WBeDNk8h

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250aq1 12

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250bq1 12.png?VersionId=6

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250cq1 8.png?VersionId=0RLOzMcQRNEvM

SMX Next Group Qualifying Session 1

smxnq1

SMX Next Group Free Practice Session 2

smxnfp2.png?VersionId=xe.a

450 Group C Free Practice

450cfp 3.png?VersionId=rL

450 Group B Free Practice

450bfp 7

450 Group A Free Practice

450afp 6.png?VersionId=FTqT

250 Group A Free Practice

250afp 4

250 Group B Free Practice

250bfp 0.png?VersionId=hJhDzgUoRMYXHLO.70Da j0f

250 Group C Free Practice

250cfp 1

SMX Next Group Free Practice Session 1

smxnfp1.png?VersionId=T

Related:
Glendale
Supercross 2025
2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Results Sheet
0 comments