Results Sheet | 2024 St. Louis Supercross

Results from round 12 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
3/30/2024 7:32am
stlrs

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from St. Louis.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Seattle St. Louis Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25 20 18 25 25 25 20   230
2. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18 15 25 18 22 17 25   214
3. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22 13 16 20 18 20 22   207
4. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20 25 14 17 20 22 17   192
5. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12 18 22 22 15 15 16   190
6. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16 12 20 4 14 16 18   180
7. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17 22 12 13 16 18 12   177
8. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13 11 15 16 17 12 14   134
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10 4 8 11 13 14 13   122
10. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11 14 13 15 12 13 11   115
11. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14 17 17 1 0 11 15   113
12. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 13 15 16 0 14 0 0 0   107
13. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8 8 7 8 11 10 6   91
14. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0 0 0 10 5 7 8   63
15. Benny Bloss 0 0 7 2 2 5 5 12 8 0 10   51
16. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5 6 9 2 0 0 0   46
17. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   45
18. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6 3 0 9 5 9 0   41
19. Christian Craig 2 8 2 8 9 10 0 0 0 0 0   39
20. Vince Friese 0 0 0 6 0 9 11 0 0 0 7   33

 

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Glendale Seattle St. Louis Total
1. Levi Kitchen 20 22 17 25 22 25   131
2. RJ Hampshire 25 13 16 22 25 22   123
3. Jordon Smith 22 25 20 17 18 8   110
4. Garrett Marchbanks 15 20 22 13 17 18   105
5. Jo Shimoda 18 0 18 18 20 20   94
6. Anthony Bourdon 11 16 12 16 10 14   79
7. Julien Beaumer 16 11 6 15 15 15   78
8. Carson Mumford 12 17 7 11 11 17   75
9. Mitchell Oldenburg 14 12 15 10 16 0   67
10. Nate Thrasher 1 4 25 20 0 13   63
11. Hunter Yoder 9 14 13 8 12 6   62
12. Phillip Nicoletti 0 18 0 12 14 11   55
13. Cole Thompson 10 7 10 7 9 12   55
14. Ryder DiFrancesco 13 1 14 14 0 9   51
15. Robbie Wageman 8 0 11 9 13 10   51
16. Joshua Varize 7 15 9 4 6 2   43
17. Matti Jorgensen 0 9 8 5 0 3   25
18. Talon Hawkins 4 0 3 3 8 7   25
19. Max Sanford 0 10 5 1 4 1   21
20. Maximus Vohland 17 3 0 0 0 0   20

Timed Qualifying Results:

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Futures Group Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Futures Group Free Practice 2

Photo

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

250 Futures Group Free Practice 1

Photo
