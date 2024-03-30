Results Sheet | 2024 St. Louis Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from St. Louis.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Glendale
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Seattle
|St. Louis
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|25
|20
|18
|25
|25
|25
|20
|230
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|18
|15
|25
|18
|22
|17
|25
|214
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|22
|13
|16
|20
|18
|20
|22
|207
|4.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|20
|25
|14
|17
|20
|22
|17
|192
|5.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|12
|18
|22
|22
|15
|15
|16
|190
|6.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|16
|12
|20
|4
|14
|16
|18
|180
|7.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|17
|22
|12
|13
|16
|18
|12
|177
|8.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|13
|11
|15
|16
|17
|12
|14
|134
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|10
|4
|8
|11
|13
|14
|13
|122
|10.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|11
|14
|13
|15
|12
|13
|11
|115
|11.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|14
|17
|17
|1
|0
|11
|15
|113
|12.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|13
|15
|16
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|107
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|8
|8
|7
|8
|11
|10
|6
|91
|14.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|7
|8
|63
|15.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|5
|12
|8
|0
|10
|51
|16.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|5
|6
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|46
|17.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|18.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|0
|9
|5
|9
|0
|41
|19.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|2
|8
|9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|20.
|Vince Friese
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|9
|11
|0
|0
|0
|7
|33
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Glendale
|Seattle
|St. Louis
|Total
|1.
|Levi Kitchen
|20
|22
|17
|25
|22
|25
|131
|2.
|RJ Hampshire
|25
|13
|16
|22
|25
|22
|123
|3.
|Jordon Smith
|22
|25
|20
|17
|18
|8
|110
|4.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|20
|22
|13
|17
|18
|105
|5.
|Jo Shimoda
|18
|0
|18
|18
|20
|20
|94
|6.
|Anthony Bourdon
|11
|16
|12
|16
|10
|14
|79
|7.
|Julien Beaumer
|16
|11
|6
|15
|15
|15
|78
|8.
|Carson Mumford
|12
|17
|7
|11
|11
|17
|75
|9.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|14
|12
|15
|10
|16
|0
|67
|10.
|Nate Thrasher
|1
|4
|25
|20
|0
|13
|63
|11.
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|14
|13
|8
|12
|6
|62
|12.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|18
|0
|12
|14
|11
|55
|13.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|7
|10
|7
|9
|12
|55
|14.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|13
|1
|14
|14
|0
|9
|51
|15.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|0
|11
|9
|13
|10
|51
|16.
|Joshua Varize
|7
|15
|9
|4
|6
|2
|43
|17.
|Matti Jorgensen
|0
|9
|8
|5
|0
|3
|25
|18.
|Talon Hawkins
|4
|0
|3
|3
|8
|7
|25
|19.
|Max Sanford
|0
|10
|5
|1
|4
|1
|21
|20.
|Maximus Vohland
|17
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
Timed Qualifying Results:
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
250 Futures Group Qualifying Session 1
250 Futures Group Free Practice 2
450 Group C Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Futures Group Free Practice 1
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.