Results Sheet | 2024 Glendale Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Glendale.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Glendale
|Total
|1.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|22
|98
|2.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|25
|97
|3.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|16
|96
|4.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|18
|92
|5.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|17
|84
|6.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|12
|82
|7.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|20
|77
|8.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|13
|15
|77
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|10
|59
|10.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|14
|52
|11.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|13
|49
|12.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|10
|0
|45
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|8
|41
|14.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|11
|37
|15.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|33
|16.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|5
|29
|17.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|2
|8
|9
|29
|18.
|Derek Drake
|7
|9
|0
|1
|7
|24
|19.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|0
|7
|1
|16
|20.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|15
250 West Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Glendale
|Total
|1.
|Levi Kitchen
|20
|22
|17
|25
|84
|2.
|Jordon Smith
|22
|25
|20
|17
|84
|3.
|RJ Hampshire
|25
|13
|16
|22
|76
|4.
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|20
|22
|13
|70
|5.
|Anthony Bourdon
|11
|16
|12
|16
|55
|6.
|Jo Shimoda
|18
|0
|18
|18
|54
|7.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|14
|12
|15
|10
|51
|8.
|Nate Thrasher
|1
|4
|25
|20
|50
|9.
|Julien Beaumer
|16
|11
|6
|15
|48
|10.
|Carson Mumford
|12
|17
|7
|11
|47
|11.
|Hunter Yoder
|9
|14
|13
|8
|44
|12.
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|13
|1
|14
|14
|42
|13.
|Joshua Varize
|7
|15
|9
|4
|35
|14.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|7
|10
|7
|34
|15.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|0
|18
|0
|12
|30
|16.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|0
|11
|9
|28
|17.
|Matti Jorgensen
|0
|9
|8
|5
|22
|18.
|Maximus Vohland
|17
|3
|0
|0
|20
|19.
|Max Sanford
|0
|10
|5
|1
|16
|20.
|Slade Varola
|0
|8
|0
|2
|10
Timed Qualifying Results:
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group C Free Practice
