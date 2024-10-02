Results Sheet | 2024 Glendale Supercross

Results from round six of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
2/10/2024 1:06pm
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Glendale.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Total
1. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22   98
2. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25   97
3. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16   96
4. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18   92
5. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17   84
6. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12   82
7. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20   77
8. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 13 15   77
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10   59
10. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14   52
11. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13   49
12. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10 0   45
13. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8   41
14. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11   37
15. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0   33
16. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5   29
17. Christian Craig 2 8 2 8 9   29
18. Derek Drake 7 9 0 1 7   24
19. Justin Hill 8 0 0 7 1   16
20. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6   15

 

250 West Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Glendale Total
1. Levi Kitchen 20 22 17 25   84
2. Jordon Smith 22 25 20 17   84
3. RJ Hampshire 25 13 16 22   76
4. Garrett Marchbanks 15 20 22 13   70
5. Anthony Bourdon 11 16 12 16   55
6. Jo Shimoda 18 0 18 18   54
7. Mitchell Oldenburg 14 12 15 10   51
8. Nate Thrasher 1 4 25 20   50
9. Julien Beaumer 16 11 6 15   48
10. Carson Mumford 12 17 7 11   47
11. Hunter Yoder 9 14 13 8   44
12. Ryder DiFrancesco 13 1 14 14   42
13. Joshua Varize 7 15 9 4   35
14. Cole Thompson 10 7 10 7   34
15. Phillip Nicoletti 0 18 0 12   30
16. Robbie Wageman 8 0 11 9   28
17. Matti Jorgensen 0 9 8 5   22
18. Maximus Vohland 17 3 0 0   20
19. Max Sanford 0 10 5 1   16
20. Slade Varola 0 8 0 2   10

Timed Qualifying Results:

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group C Free Practice

