Results Sheet | 2024 Foxborough Supercross

Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Glendale
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Seattle
|St. Louis
|Foxborough
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|25
|20
|18
|25
|25
|25
|20
|14
|17
|261
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|18
|15
|25
|18
|22
|17
|25
|22
|25
|261
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|22
|13
|16
|20
|18
|20
|22
|17
|22
|246
|4.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|12
|18
|22
|22
|15
|15
|16
|25
|16
|231
|5.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|20
|25
|14
|17
|20
|22
|17
|10
|20
|222
|6.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|17
|22
|12
|13
|16
|18
|12
|11
|18
|206
|7.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|16
|12
|20
|4
|14
|16
|18
|18
|0
|198
|8.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|13
|11
|15
|16
|17
|12
|14
|13
|14
|161
|9.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|10
|4
|8
|11
|13
|14
|13
|16
|11
|149
|10.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|14
|17
|17
|1
|0
|11
|15
|20
|15
|148
|11.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|11
|14
|13
|15
|12
|13
|11
|15
|12
|142
|12.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|13
|15
|16
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|107
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|8
|8
|7
|8
|11
|10
|6
|12
|1
|104
|14.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5
|7
|8
|0
|7
|70
|15.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|5
|12
|8
|0
|10
|9
|10
|70
|16.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|0
|9
|5
|9
|0
|8
|5
|54
|17.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|0
|7
|1
|7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|47
|18.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|5
|6
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|46
|19.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|20.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|2
|8
|9
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
250 East Class
|Position
|Name
|Detroit
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Indianapolis
|Foxborough
|Total
|1.
|Cameron McAdoo
|7
|22
|22
|22
|25
|22
|120
|2.
|Tom Vialle
|4
|20
|25
|25
|22
|20
|116
|3.
|Haiden Deegan
|6
|25
|18
|13
|20
|25
|107
|4.
|Pierce Brown
|17
|17
|17
|18
|18
|18
|105
|5.
|Coty Schock
|18
|14
|16
|14
|17
|16
|95
|6.
|Daxton Bennick
|20
|12
|12
|15
|12
|15
|86
|7.
|Max Anstie
|22
|16
|14
|1
|9
|17
|79
|8.
|Seth Hammaker
|1
|18
|20
|20
|13
|0
|72
|9.
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|0
|15
|16
|11
|14
|72
|10.
|Chance Hymas
|12
|15
|7
|12
|14
|10
|70
|11.
|Henry Miller
|15
|11
|11
|11
|10
|12
|70
|12.
|Marshal Weltin
|13
|9
|13
|10
|8
|13
|66
|13.
|Nicholas Romano
|8
|10
|9
|0
|16
|11
|54
|14.
|Jeremy Martin
|0
|0
|10
|17
|15
|0
|42
|15.
|Austin Forkner
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|16.
|Guillem Farres
|14
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|17.
|Gage Linville
|5
|7
|4
|6
|0
|5
|27
|18.
|Preston Boespflug
|9
|0
|0
|7
|1
|9
|26
|19.
|Trevor Colip
|11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|23
|20.
|Bryton Carroll
|3
|0
|6
|8
|0
|0
|17
Night Show Results:
450 Main Event
1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
2. Chase Sexton (KTM)
3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
4. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki)
5. Jett Lawrence (Honda)
6. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
7. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
8. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
9. Justin Hill (KTM)
10. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)
11. Justin Barcia (GasGas)
12. Benny Bloss (Beta)
13. Colt Nichols (Beta)
14. Mitchell Harrison (Kawasaki)
15. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
16. Cade Clason (Kawasaki)
17. Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki)
18. Jeremy Hand (Honda)
19. Jerry Robin (Yamaha)
20. Ty Masterpool (Kawasaki)
21. Shane McElrath (Suzuki)
22. Devin Simonson (Yamaha)
250 Main Event
1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
2. Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki)
3. Tom Vialle (KTM)
4. Pierce Brown (GasGas)
5. Max Anstie (Honda)
6. Coty Schock (Yamaha)
7. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
8. Jalek Swoll (Triumph)
9. Marshal Weltin (Yamaha)
10. Henry Miller (Honda)
11. Nicholas Romano (Yamaha)
12. Chance Hymas (Honda)
13. Preston Boespflug (Suzuki)
14. Trevor Colip (Honda)
15. Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
16. Bryce Shelly (Yamaha)
17. Gage Linville (GasGas)
18. Luca Marsalisi (Honda)
19. Vinny Luhovey (Honda)
20. Logan Leitzel (Kawasaki)
21. Thomas Welch (KTM)
22. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki)
450 LCQ
1. Benny Bloss
2. Justin Cooper
3. Devin Simonson
4. Ty Masterpool
5. Anthony Rodriguez
6. Justin Starling
7. Grant Harlan
8. RJ Albright
9. Derek Drake
10. Scott Meshey
11. Hunter Schlosser
12. Josh Cartwright
13. Kevin Moranz
14. Justin Rodbell
15. Joan Cros
16. Tristan Lane
17. Austin Cozadd
18. Colby Copp
19. Ronnie Stewart
20. Guillaume St-Cyr
21. Josh Greco
22. Ryan Breece
250 LCQ
1. Bryce Shelly
2. Vinny Luhovey
3. Luca Marsalisi
4. Thomas Welch
5. Garrett Hoffman
6. Ryder Floyd
7. Jack Rogers
8. Crockett Myers
9. Anton Nordstrom
10. Ayden Shive
11. Mitchell Zaremba
12. Izaih Clark
13. Gerhard Matamoros
14. Cole Bradford
15. Marcus Phelps
16. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
17. Hardy Munoz
18. Cory Carsten
19. Jacob Glenn
20. Brayton Carroll
21. Lorenzo Locurcio
22. Dominique Thury
450 Heat 2
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Cooper Webb
3. Chase Sexton
4. Jason Anderson
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Cade Clason
7. Mitchell Harrison
8. Colt Nichols
9. Jeremy Hand
10. Devin Simonson
11. Anthony Rodriguez
12. TJ Albright
13. Justin Starling
14. Scott Meshey
15. Joan Cros
16. Austin Cozadd
17. Justin Rodbell
18. Josh Greco
19. Ryan Breece
20. Benny Bloss
450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Hunter Lawrence
3. Ken Roczen
4. Justin Barcia
5. Justin Hill
6. Shane McElrath
7. Adam Cianciarulo
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Jerry Robin
10. Ty Masterpool
11. Derek Drake
12. Tristan Lane
13. Josh Cartwright
14. Grant Harlan
15. Kevin Moranz
16. Hunter Schlosser
17. Ronnie Stewart
18. Guillaume St-Cyr
19. Justin Cooper
20. Colby Copp
250 Heat 2
1. Max Anstie
2. Coty Schock
3. Tom Vialle
4. Daxton Bennick
5. Case Cochran
6. Jalek Swoll
7. Gage Linville
8. Marshal Weltin
9. Preston Boespflug
10. Hardy Munoz
11. Bryson Carroll
12. Bryce Shelly
13. Garrett Hoffman
14. Ayden Shive
15. Thomas Welch
16. Mitchell Zaremba
17. Cole Bradford
18. Jacob Glenn
19. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
20. Ryder Floyd
250 Heat 1
1. Chance Hymas
2. Cameron McAdoo
3. Seth Hammaker
4. Pierce Brown
5. Haiden Deegan
6. Nicholas Romano
7. Henry Miller
8. Trevor Colip
9. Logan Leitzel
10. Vinny Luhovey
11. Anton Nordstrom
12. Lorenzo Locurcio
13. Luca Marsalisi
14. Crockett Myers
15. Marcus Phelps
16. Gerhard Matamoros
17. Cory Carsten
18. Izaih Clark
19. Jack Rogers
20. Dominique Thury
250 Futures Main Event
1. Drew Adams (Kawasaki)
2. Gavin Towers (Yamaha)
3. Luke Fauser (KTM)
4. Tyler Mollet (Husqvarna)
5. Cole Davies (GasGas)
6. Kelana Humphrey (GasGas)
7. Noah Stevens (KTM)
8. Landon Hartz (Yamaha)
9. Klark Robbins (GasGas)
10. Ronald Johnson (KTM)
11. Dylan Rempel (Kawasaki)
12. Chase Lawton (Yamaha)
13. Jane Driskell (Yamaha)
14. Logan Riggins (KTM)
15. Preston Maciangelo (GasGas)
16. Jesse Wessell (Husqvarna)
17. Ryder Malinoski (Yamaha)
18. Ashton Arruda (GasGas)
19. Jordan Miller (GasGas)
20. Mikey Corcoran (KTM)
21. Wyatt Bass (KTM)
22. Mark Fineis (Yamaha)
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group C Qualifying Session 2
250 Futures Group Qualifying Session 1
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Futures Group Free Practice Session 2
450 Group C Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group C Free Practice
250 Futures Group Free Practice