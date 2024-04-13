Results Sheet | 2024 Foxborough Supercross

Results from round 13 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Seattle St. Louis Foxborough Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25 20 18 25 25 25 20 14 17 261
2. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18 15 25 18 22 17 25 22 25 261
3. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22 13 16 20 18 20 22 17 22 246
4. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12 18 22 22 15 15 16 25 16 231
5. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20 25 14 17 20 22 17 10 20 222
6. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17 22 12 13 16 18 12 11 18 206
7. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16 12 20 4 14 16 18 18 0 198
8. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13 11 15 16 17 12 14 13 14 161
9. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10 4 8 11 13 14 13 16 11 149
10. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14 17 17 1 0 11 15 20 15 148
11. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11 14 13 15 12 13 11 15 12 142
12. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 13 15 16 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 107
13. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8 8 7 8 11 10 6 12 1 104
14. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0 0 0 10 5 7 8 0 7 70
15. Benny Bloss 0 0 7 2 2 5 5 12 8 0 10 9 10 70
16. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6 3 0 9 5 9 0 8 5 54
17. Justin Hill 8 0 0 7 1 7 6 0 0 0 0 5 13 47
18. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5 6 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 46
19. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 45
20. Christian Craig 2 8 2 8 9 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 39

 

250 East Class

Position Name Detroit Arlington Daytona Birmingham Indianapolis Foxborough Total
1. Cameron McAdoo 7 22 22 22 25 22 120
2. Tom Vialle 4 20 25 25 22 20 116
3. Haiden Deegan 6 25 18 13 20 25 107
4. Pierce Brown 17 17 17 18 18 18 105
5. Coty Schock 18 14 16 14 17 16 95
6. Daxton Bennick 20 12 12 15 12 15 86
7. Max Anstie 22 16 14 1 9 17 79
8. Seth Hammaker 1 18 20 20 13 0 72
9. Jalek Swoll 16 0 15 16 11 14 72
10. Chance Hymas 12 15 7 12 14 10 70
11. Henry Miller 15 11 11 11 10 12 70
12. Marshal Weltin 13 9 13 10 8 13 66
13. Nicholas Romano 8 10 9 0 16 11 54
14. Jeremy Martin 0 0 10 17 15 0 42
15. Austin Forkner 25 2 0 0 0 0 27
16. Guillem Farres 14 13 0 0 0 0 27
17. Gage Linville 5 7 4 6 0 5 27
18. Preston Boespflug 9 0 0 7 1 9 26
19. Trevor Colip 11 0 0 0 4 8 23
20. Bryton Carroll 3 0 6 8 0 0 17

Night Show Results:

450 Main Event
1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
2. Chase Sexton (KTM)
3. Ken Roczen (Suzuki)
4. Jason Anderson (Kawasaki)
5. Jett Lawrence (Honda)
6. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)
7. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
8. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)
9. Justin Hill (KTM)
10. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)
11. Justin Barcia (GasGas)
12. Benny Bloss (Beta)
13. Colt Nichols (Beta)
14. Mitchell Harrison (Kawasaki)
15. Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)
16. Cade Clason (Kawasaki)
17. Kyle Chisholm (Suzuki)
18. Jeremy Hand (Honda)
19. Jerry Robin (Yamaha)
20. Ty Masterpool (Kawasaki)
21. Shane McElrath (Suzuki)
22. Devin Simonson (Yamaha)

250 Main Event
1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
2. Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki)
3. Tom Vialle (KTM)
4. Pierce Brown (GasGas)
5. Max Anstie (Honda)
6. Coty Schock (Yamaha)
7. Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
8. Jalek Swoll (Triumph)
9. Marshal Weltin (Yamaha)
10. Henry Miller (Honda)
11. Nicholas Romano (Yamaha)
12. Chance Hymas (Honda)
13. Preston Boespflug (Suzuki)
14. Trevor Colip (Honda)
15. Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
16. Bryce Shelly (Yamaha)
17. Gage Linville (GasGas)
18. Luca Marsalisi (Honda)
19. Vinny Luhovey (Honda)
20. Logan Leitzel (Kawasaki)
21. Thomas Welch (KTM)
22. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki)

450 LCQ
1. Benny Bloss
2. Justin Cooper
3. Devin Simonson
4. Ty Masterpool
5. Anthony Rodriguez
6. Justin Starling
7. Grant Harlan
8. RJ Albright
9. Derek Drake
10. Scott Meshey
11. Hunter Schlosser
12. Josh Cartwright
13. Kevin Moranz
14. Justin Rodbell
15. Joan Cros
16. Tristan Lane
17. Austin Cozadd
18. Colby Copp
19. Ronnie Stewart
20. Guillaume St-Cyr
21. Josh Greco
22. Ryan Breece

250 LCQ
1. Bryce Shelly
2. Vinny Luhovey
3. Luca Marsalisi
4. Thomas Welch
5. Garrett Hoffman
6. Ryder Floyd
7. Jack Rogers
8. Crockett Myers
9. Anton Nordstrom
10. Ayden Shive
11. Mitchell Zaremba
12. Izaih Clark
13. Gerhard Matamoros
14. Cole Bradford
15. Marcus Phelps
16. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
17. Hardy Munoz
18. Cory Carsten
19. Jacob Glenn
20. Brayton Carroll
21. Lorenzo Locurcio
22. Dominique Thury

450 Heat 2
1. Jett Lawrence
2. Cooper Webb
3. Chase Sexton
4. Jason Anderson
5. Malcolm Stewart
6. Cade Clason
7. Mitchell Harrison
8. Colt Nichols
9. Jeremy Hand
10. Devin Simonson
11. Anthony Rodriguez
12. TJ Albright
13. Justin Starling
14. Scott Meshey
15. Joan Cros
16. Austin Cozadd
17. Justin Rodbell
18. Josh Greco
19. Ryan Breece
20. Benny Bloss

450 Heat 1
1. Eli Tomac
2. Hunter Lawrence
3. Ken Roczen
4. Justin Barcia
5. Justin Hill
6. Shane McElrath
7. Adam Cianciarulo
8. Kyle Chisholm
9. Jerry Robin
10. Ty Masterpool
11. Derek Drake
12. Tristan Lane
13. Josh Cartwright
14. Grant Harlan
15. Kevin Moranz
16. Hunter Schlosser
17. Ronnie Stewart
18. Guillaume St-Cyr
19. Justin Cooper
20. Colby Copp

250 Heat 2
1. Max Anstie
2. Coty Schock
3. Tom Vialle
4. Daxton Bennick
5. Case Cochran
6. Jalek Swoll
7. Gage Linville
8. Marshal Weltin
9. Preston Boespflug
10. Hardy Munoz
11. Bryson Carroll
12. Bryce Shelly
13. Garrett Hoffman
14. Ayden Shive
15. Thomas Welch
16. Mitchell Zaremba
17. Cole Bradford
18. Jacob Glenn
19. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku
20. Ryder Floyd

250 Heat 1
1. Chance Hymas
2. Cameron McAdoo
3. Seth Hammaker
4. Pierce Brown
5. Haiden Deegan
6. Nicholas Romano
7. Henry Miller
8. Trevor Colip
9. Logan Leitzel
10. Vinny Luhovey
11. Anton Nordstrom
12. Lorenzo Locurcio
13. Luca Marsalisi
14. Crockett Myers
15. Marcus Phelps
16. Gerhard Matamoros
17. Cory Carsten
18. Izaih Clark
19. Jack Rogers
20. Dominique Thury

250 Futures Main Event
1. Drew Adams (Kawasaki)
2. Gavin Towers (Yamaha)
3. Luke Fauser (KTM)
4. Tyler Mollet (Husqvarna)
5. Cole Davies (GasGas)
6. Kelana Humphrey (GasGas)
7. Noah Stevens (KTM)
8. Landon Hartz (Yamaha)
9. Klark Robbins (GasGas)
10. Ronald Johnson (KTM)
11. Dylan Rempel (Kawasaki)
12. Chase Lawton (Yamaha)
13. Jane Driskell (Yamaha)
14. Logan Riggins (KTM)
15. Preston Maciangelo (GasGas)
16. Jesse Wessell (Husqvarna)
17. Ryder Malinoski (Yamaha)
18. Ashton Arruda (GasGas)
19. Jordan Miller (GasGas)
20. Mikey Corcoran (KTM)
21. Wyatt Bass (KTM)
22. Mark Fineis (Yamaha)

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

250 Combined

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

250 Futures Group Qualifying Session 1

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250 Futures Group Free Practice Session 2

450 Group C Free Practice

450 Group B Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice

250 Futures Group Free Practice

