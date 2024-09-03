Results Sheet | 2024 Birmingham Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Birmingham.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Francisco
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Detroit
|Glendale
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|25
|13
|18
|16
|25
|20
|18
|25
|160
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|16
|11
|22
|25
|18
|15
|25
|18
|150
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|20
|25
|14
|17
|22
|13
|16
|20
|147
|4.
|Eli Tomac
|13
|22
|13
|22
|12
|18
|22
|22
|144
|5.
|Ken Roczen
|12
|20
|10
|15
|20
|25
|14
|17
|133
|6.
|Aaron Plessinger
|18
|17
|25
|20
|16
|12
|20
|4
|132
|7.
|Jason Anderson
|22
|10
|17
|18
|17
|22
|12
|13
|131
|8.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17
|16
|16
|13
|15
|16
|0
|14
|107
|9.
|Justin Cooper
|14
|0
|8
|14
|13
|11
|15
|16
|91
|10.
|Hunter Lawrence
|0
|12
|15
|11
|14
|17
|17
|1
|87
|11.
|Justin Barcia
|15
|5
|20
|9
|10
|4
|8
|11
|82
|12.
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|0
|3
|12
|11
|14
|13
|15
|79
|13.
|Shane McElrath
|5
|18
|6
|4
|8
|8
|7
|8
|64
|14.
|Dean Wilson
|6
|6
|12
|0
|5
|6
|9
|2
|46
|15.
|Jorge Prado
|9
|15
|11
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|16.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|43
|17.
|Christian Craig
|2
|8
|2
|8
|9
|10
|0
|0
|39
|18.
|Benny Bloss
|0
|0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|5
|12
|33
|19.
|Justin Hill
|8
|0
|0
|7
|1
|7
|6
|0
|29
|20.
|Kyle Chisholm
|4
|0
|0
|5
|6
|3
|0
|9
|27
250 East Class
|Position
|Name
|Detroit
|Arlington
|Daytona
|Birmingham
|Total
|1.
|Max Anstie
|22
|16
|14
|52
|2.
|Cameron McAdoo
|7
|22
|22
|51
|3.
|Pierce Brown
|17
|17
|17
|51
|4.
|Tom Vialle
|4
|20
|25
|49
|5.
|Haiden Deegan
|6
|25
|18
|49
|6.
|Coty Schock
|18
|14
|16
|48
|7.
|Daxton Bennick
|20
|12
|12
|44
|8.
|Seth Hammaker
|1
|18
|20
|39
|9.
|Henry Miller
|15
|11
|11
|37
|10.
|Marshal Weltin
|13
|9
|13
|35
|11.
|Chance Hymas
|12
|15
|7
|34
|12.
|Jalek Swoll
|16
|0
|15
|31
|13.
|Austin Forkner
|25
|2
|0
|27
|14.
|Guillem Farres
|14
|13
|0
|27
|15.
|Nicholas Romano
|8
|10
|9
|27
|16.
|Gage Linville
|5
|7
|4
|16
|17.
|Trevor Colip
|11
|0
|0
|11
|18.
|Jeremy Martin
|0
|0
|10
|10
|19.
|Luca Marsalisi
|10
|0
|0
|10
|20.
|Izaih Clark
|0
|5
|5
|10
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
250 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.