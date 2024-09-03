Results Sheet | 2024 Birmingham Supercross

Results from round nine of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
3/9/2024 1:44pm
birmrs2.jpg?VersionId=5r73SWj1

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Birmingham.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Francisco San Diego Anaheim 2 Detroit Glendale Arlington Daytona Birmingham Total
1. Jett Lawrence 25 13 18 16 25 20 18 25   160
2. Cooper Webb 16 11 22 25 18 15 25 18   150
3. Chase Sexton 20 25 14 17 22 13 16 20   147
4. Eli Tomac 13 22 13 22 12 18 22 22   144
5. Ken Roczen 12 20 10 15 20 25 14 17   133
6. Aaron Plessinger 18 17 25 20 16 12 20 4   132
7. Jason Anderson 22 10 17 18 17 22 12 13   131
8. Dylan Ferrandis 17 16 16 13 15 16 0 14   107
9. Justin Cooper 14 0 8 14 13 11 15 16   91
10. Hunter Lawrence 0 12 15 11 14 17 17 1   87
11. Justin Barcia 15 5 20 9 10 4 8 11   82
12. Malcolm Stewart 11 0 3 12 11 14 13 15   79
13. Shane McElrath 5 18 6 4 8 8 7 8   64
14. Dean Wilson 6 6 12 0 5 6 9 2   46
15. Jorge Prado 9 15 11 10 0 0 0 0   45
16. Adam Cianciarulo 10 14 9 0 0 0 0 10   43
17. Christian Craig 2 8 2 8 9 10 0 0   39
18. Benny Bloss 0 0 7 2 2 5 5 12   33
19. Justin Hill 8 0 0 7 1 7 6 0   29
20. Kyle Chisholm 4 0 0 5 6 3 0 9   27

 

250 East Class

Position Name Detroit Arlington Daytona Birmingham Total
1. Max Anstie 22 16 14   52
2. Cameron McAdoo 7 22 22   51
3. Pierce Brown 17 17 17   51
4. Tom Vialle 4 20 25   49
5. Haiden Deegan 6 25 18   49
6. Coty Schock 18 14 16   48
7. Daxton Bennick 20 12 12   44
8. Seth Hammaker 1 18 20   39
9. Henry Miller 15 11 11   37
10. Marshal Weltin 13 9 13   35
11. Chance Hymas 12 15 7   34
12. Jalek Swoll 16 0 15   31
13. Austin Forkner 25 2 0   27
14. Guillem Farres 14 13 0   27
15. Nicholas Romano 8 10 9   27
16. Gage Linville 5 7 4   16
17. Trevor Colip 11 0 0   11
18. Jeremy Martin 0 0 10   10
19. Luca Marsalisi 10 0 0   10
20. Izaih Clark 0 5 5   10

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

Photo
