Results Sheet | 2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
250 Heat 1
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.
Night Show Results:
250 Heat 1
1. Jordon Smith
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Nate Thrasher
4. Carson Mumford
5. Cole Thompson
6. Hunter Yoder
7. Joshua Varize
8. Anthony Bourdon
9. Jo Shimoda
10. TJ Albright
11. Billy Laninovich
12. Max Miller
13. Kyle Wise
14. Guillaume St-Cyr
15. Carter Biese
16. Geran Stapleton
17. Addison Emory
18. Max Sanford
19. Doc Smith
20. Josh Greco
Timed Qualifying Results:
450 Combined
250 Combined
450 Group C Qualifying Session 2
450 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group A Qualifying Session 2
250 Group B Qualifying Session 2
450 Group C Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
450 Group C Free Practice
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
