Results Sheet | 2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross

Results from round one of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.

GD2
1/6/2024 2:48pm
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.

Night Show Results:

250 Heat 1
1. Jordon Smith
2. RJ Hampshire
3. Nate Thrasher
4. Carson Mumford
5. Cole Thompson
6. Hunter Yoder
7. Joshua Varize
8. Anthony Bourdon
9. Jo Shimoda
10. TJ Albright
11. Billy Laninovich
12. Max Miller
13. Kyle Wise
14. Guillaume St-Cyr
15. Carter Biese
16. Geran Stapleton
17. Addison Emory
18. Max Sanford
19. Doc Smith
20. Josh Greco

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

Photo

250 Combined

Photo

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

Photo

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

Photo

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

Photo

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo
