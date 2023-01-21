Results Sheet: 2023 San Diego Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|26
|26
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|23
|23
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|21
|21
|4.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|19
|19
|5.
|Ken Roczen
|18
|18
|6.
|Colt Nichols
|17
|17
|7.
|Jason Anderson
|16
|16
|8.
|Aaron Plessinger
|15
|15
|9.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|14
|14
|10.
|Joey Savatgy
|13
|13
|11.
|Justin Barcia
|12
|12
|12.
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|11
|13.
|Christian Craig
|10
|10
|14.
|Dean Wilson
|9
|9
|15.
|Justin Hill
|8
|8
|16.
|Malcolm Stewart
|7
|7
|17.
|Grant Harlan
|6
|6
|18.
|Josh Hill
|5
|5
|19.
|Justin Starling
|4
|4
|20.
|Kevin Moranz
|3
|3
250 West Coast Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|26
|2.
|RJ Hampshire
|23
|23
|3.
|Cameron McAdoo
|21
|21
|4.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|19
|19
|5.
|Max Vohland
|18
|18
|6.
|Enzo Lopes
|17
|17
|7.
|Levi Kitchen
|16
|16
|8.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|15
|15
|9.
|Stilez Robertson
|14
|14
|10.
|Derek Kelley
|13
|13
|11.
|Dylan Walsh
|12
|12
|12.
|Derek Drake
|11
|11
|13.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|10
|14.
|Anthony Rodriguez
|9
|9
|15.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|8
|16.
|Maxwell Sanford
|7
|7
|17.
|Hunter Yoder
|6
|6
|18.
|Jerry Robin
|5
|5
|19.
|Hunter Cross
|4
|4
|20.
|Dilan Schwartz
|3
|3
