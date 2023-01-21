Results Sheet: 2023 San Diego Supercross

Results from round two of the Supercross Championship.

sandiego.jpg?VersionId=4Z

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from San Diego.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Total
1. Eli Tomac 26   26
2. Cooper Webb 23   23
3. Chase Sexton 21   21
4. Dylan Ferrandis 19   19
5. Ken Roczen 18   18
6. Colt Nichols 17   17
7. Jason Anderson 16   16
8. Aaron Plessinger 15   15
9. Adam Cianciarulo 14   14
10. Joey Savatgy 13   13
11. Justin Barcia 12   12
12. Marvin Musquin 11   11
13. Christian Craig 10   10
14. Dean Wilson 9   9
15. Justin Hill 8   8
16. Malcolm Stewart 7   7
17. Grant Harlan 6   6
18. Josh Hill 5   5
19. Justin Starling 4   4
20. Kevin Moranz 3   3

 

250 West Coast Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Total
1. Jett Lawrence 26   26
2. RJ Hampshire 23   23
3. Cameron McAdoo 21   21
4. Mitchell Oldenburg 19   19
5. Max Vohland 18   18
6. Enzo Lopes 17   17
7. Levi Kitchen 16   16
8. Phillip Nicoletti 15   15
9. Stilez Robertson 14   14
10. Derek Kelley 13   13
11. Dylan Walsh 12   12
12. Derek Drake 11   11
13. Cole Thompson 10   10
14. Anthony Rodriguez 9   9
15. Robbie Wageman 8   8
16. Maxwell Sanford 7   7
17. Hunter Yoder 6   6
18. Jerry Robin 5   5
19. Hunter Cross 4   4
20. Dilan Schwartz 3   3

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

450comb.png?VersionId=eF

250 Combined

250comb.png?VersionId=t4q957jjVKjirlJ7KE

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450cq2

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450bq2.png?VersionId=HpBlJMl4QQjHGW6846gNYtB

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450aq2.png?VersionId=5daFZeTHq24uXLabzLkYeV2X7Veg.

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250aq2

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250bq2

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

250cq2

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450cq1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450bq1.png?VersionId=K9FNEBa

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450aq1

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250aq1.png?VersionId=bfVsngR7PVdOuDj 0 H8baHA

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250bq1.png?VersionId=PBVEsrEiRQ fQpRfoX

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250cq1

450 Group C Free Practice

450cfp

450 Group B Free Practice

450bfp

450 Group A Free Practice

450afp-1.jpg?VersionId=9ywolNmlk28sxPOZPYm

250 Group A Free Practice

250afp.png?VersionId=KVMIpw1M7 gI

250 Group B Free Practice

250bfp

250 Group C Free Practice

250cfp.png?VersionId=YYKyyJv2hRJPPmb54NmGVEC7vDSJ

 

