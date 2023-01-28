Results Sheet: 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross

Results Sheet Neken
Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.
Standings:
450 Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Total
|1.
|Eli Tomac
|26
|26
|52
|2.
|Cooper Webb
|23
|23
|46
|3.
|Chase Sexton
|21
|18
|39
|4.
|Ken Roczen
|18
|19
|37
|5.
|Dylan Ferrandis
|19
|17
|36
|6.
|Justin Barcia
|12
|21
|33
|7.
|Jason Anderson
|16
|16
|32
|8.
|Adam Cianciarulo
|14
|15
|29
|9.
|Aaron Plessinger
|15
|14
|29
|10.
|Colt Nichols
|17
|11
|28
|11.
|Joey Savatgy
|13
|13
|26
|12.
|Christian Craig
|10
|12
|22
|13.
|Justin Hill
|8
|10
|18
|14.
|Dean Wilson
|9
|9
|18
|15.
|Malcolm Stewart
|7
|8
|15
|16.
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|0
|11
|17.
|Shane McElrath
|0
|7
|7
|18.
|Justin Starling
|4
|3
|7
|19.
|Grant Harlan
|6
|0
|6
|20.
|Kyle Chisholm
|0
|6
|6
250 West Coast Class
|Position
|Name
|Anaheim 1
|San Diego
|Anaheim 2
|Total
|1.
|Jett Lawrence
|26
|26
|52
|2.
|RJ Hampshire
|23
|23
|46
|3.
|Cameron McAdoo
|21
|21
|42
|4.
|Enzo Lopes
|17
|19
|36
|5.
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|19
|16
|35
|6.
|Stilez Robertson
|14
|17
|31
|7.
|Phillip Nicoletti
|15
|15
|30
|8.
|Derek Kelley
|13
|14
|27
|9.
|Dylan Walsh
|12
|12
|24
|10.
|Cole Thompson
|10
|13
|23
|11.
|Pierce Brown
|0
|18
|18
|12.
|Maximus Vohland
|18
|0
|18
|13.
|Levi Kitchen
|16
|2
|18
|14.
|Robbie Wageman
|8
|10
|18
|15.
|Anthony Rodriguez
|9
|8
|17
|16.
|Hunter Yoder
|6
|9
|15
|17.
|Derek Drake
|11
|0
|11
|18.
|Joshua Varize
|0
|11
|11
|19.
|Maxwell Sanford
|7
|0
|7
|20.
|Dominique Thury
|0
|7
|7
Timed Qualifying Results:
250 Group A Qualifying Session 1
250 Group B Qualifying Session 1
250 Group C Qualifying Session 1
250 Futures Qualifying Session 1
450 Group B Free Practice
450 Group A Free Practice
250 Group A Free Practice
250 Group B Free Practice
250 Group C Free Practice
250 Futures Free Practice
