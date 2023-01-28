Results Sheet: 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross

Results from round three of the 2023 Supercross Championship.

GD2
1/28/2023 11:01am
a2rs

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Total
1. Eli Tomac 26 26   52
2. Cooper Webb 23 23   46
3. Chase Sexton 21 18   39
4. Ken Roczen 18 19   37
5. Dylan Ferrandis 19 17   36
6. Justin Barcia 12 21   33
7. Jason Anderson 16 16   32
8. Adam Cianciarulo 14 15   29
9. Aaron Plessinger 15 14   29
10. Colt Nichols 17 11   28
11. Joey Savatgy 13 13   26
12. Christian Craig 10 12   22
13. Justin Hill 8 10   18
14. Dean Wilson 9 9   18
15. Malcolm Stewart 7 8   15
16. Marvin Musquin 11 0   11
17. Shane McElrath 0 7   7
18. Justin Starling 4 3   7
19. Grant Harlan 6 0   6
20. Kyle Chisholm 0 6   6

 

250 West Coast Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Total
1. Jett Lawrence 26 26   52
2. RJ Hampshire 23 23   46
3. Cameron McAdoo 21 21   42
4. Enzo Lopes 17 19   36
5. Mitchell Oldenburg 19 16   35
6. Stilez Robertson 14 17   31
7. Phillip Nicoletti 15 15   30
8. Derek Kelley 13 14   27
9. Dylan Walsh 12 12   24
10. Cole Thompson 10 13   23
11. Pierce Brown 0 18   18
12. Maximus Vohland 18 0   18
13. Levi Kitchen 16 2   18
14. Robbie Wageman 8 10   18
15. Anthony Rodriguez 9 8   17
16. Hunter Yoder 6 9   15
17. Derek Drake 11 0   11
18. Joshua Varize 0 11   11
19. Maxwell Sanford 7 0   7
20. Dominique Thury 0 7   7

Timed Qualifying Results:

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250aq1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250cq1

250 Futures Qualifying Session 1

250futures1

450 Group B Free Practice

450bfp

450 Group A Free Practice

450 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group A Free Practice

250 Group B Free Practice

250bfp

250 Group C Free Practice

250 Group C Free Practice

250 Futures Free Practice

250 Futures Free Practice

 

