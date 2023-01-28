Results Sheet: 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from Anaheim.

Standings:

450 Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Total 1. Eli Tomac 26 26 52 2. Cooper Webb 23 23 46 3. Chase Sexton 21 18 39 4. Ken Roczen 18 19 37 5. Dylan Ferrandis 19 17 36 6. Justin Barcia 12 21 33 7. Jason Anderson 16 16 32 8. Adam Cianciarulo 14 15 29 9. Aaron Plessinger 15 14 29 10. Colt Nichols 17 11 28 11. Joey Savatgy 13 13 26 12. Christian Craig 10 12 22 13. Justin Hill 8 10 18 14. Dean Wilson 9 9 18 15. Malcolm Stewart 7 8 15 16. Marvin Musquin 11 0 11 17. Shane McElrath 0 7 7 18. Justin Starling 4 3 7 19. Grant Harlan 6 0 6 20. Kyle Chisholm 0 6 6

250 West Coast Class

Position Name Anaheim 1 San Diego Anaheim 2 Total 1. Jett Lawrence 26 26 52 2. RJ Hampshire 23 23 46 3. Cameron McAdoo 21 21 42 4. Enzo Lopes 17 19 36 5. Mitchell Oldenburg 19 16 35 6. Stilez Robertson 14 17 31 7. Phillip Nicoletti 15 15 30 8. Derek Kelley 13 14 27 9. Dylan Walsh 12 12 24 10. Cole Thompson 10 13 23 11. Pierce Brown 0 18 18 12. Maximus Vohland 18 0 18 13. Levi Kitchen 16 2 18 14. Robbie Wageman 8 10 18 15. Anthony Rodriguez 9 8 17 16. Hunter Yoder 6 9 15 17. Derek Drake 11 0 11 18. Joshua Varize 0 11 11 19. Maxwell Sanford 7 0 7 20. Dominique Thury 0 7 7

