Mike McAndrews is a true legend of the suspension world, getting his start for Fox's motocross team in the early moto days before moving on to factory Kawasaki as Jeff Ward's wrench, turning them one more time for Bob Hannah as he also started Factory Connection suspension. From there he made his way to Rockshox, then to Specialized, off to Fox shocks, and back to Specialized where he resides today above all suspension-related development and duties for the big S.

Want to listen to this podcast on other devices or on the go? Search "Vital MX" on your favorite podcast platform and hit download.