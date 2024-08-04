When we go riding, the motocross gear we choose can be determined by several factors including price, comfort, what our favorite riders are wearing, quality, and even our individual style. Some pick their gear based on what is considered cool, while others look for what is on clearance. When it comes to boots, price can certainly be a factor. Several brands have different models and price ranges, which can become overwhelming if you aren’t sure what you want. We decided to review some ‘mid-level’ boot lines from different companies and give our feedback. We picked boots that retailed near the $400 to $500 price range. I put 10 plus hours in each boot, which isn’t enough to give you long-term durability feedback, but I can tell you how they feel and what I thought of them. Some additional information you may find important to this review is I wear a size 11 and wear Asterisk Carbon Cell knee braces.

For my rating system I used a scale of 1-5 for categories that I think are important in a boot. One being a poor score and five being a top-notch score.

Leatt 5.5 FlexLock

Leatt has focused on protection since day one and they had the same intention when developing the 5.5 FlexLock boot. The boot was three years in development and Leatt claims it reduces forces to the ankle up to 37% and the knee up to 35%. The 5.5 FlexLock comes in sizes ranging from 7-13.

Key Features

FlexLock system

SlideLock closure system

Low Profile Tow box

Sole: Steel shank, Dual Zone hardness

Breathable mesh 3D liner with anti-slip reinforcement for zero heel lift

3D shaped impact foam at ankles

MSRP $499.99

Comfort: 4

The 5.5 FlexLock boot is fairly comfortable. It has a plush interior liner that provides a nice feel around the calf and ankle and I had very little issue with wearing this boot. I feel just a little pressure around the forward inside edge of my foot near the toes, but it's not significant.

Hinge System/Flex: 3

The 5.5 boot utilizes Leatt’s FlexLock hinge system that has interchangeable inserts so you can adjust from ridged to more flex depending on what type of riding you’re doing. There feels to be adequate stability forward and backward and side to side.

Sole: 3

The sole feels really grippy and added confidence my foot wasn’t going to slip off the peg. It’s a stiff sole, but I could feel the peg, shifter, and brake pedal comfortably.

Buckle System: 3

The four aluminum buckle system works nicely, minus one issue (see below), and are replaceable.

Toe Box: 4

The toe box is low and visually appears wide, but I did have a little bit of pressure at the forward part of the foot I mentioned above. The low toe box made getting under the shifter easy.

Medial Side Grip: 5

This boot has a very grippy rubber side panel on the medial top portion of the boot that allows you to really lock into the bike.

Sizing: 5

The size 11 was true to size and didn't feel cramped or oversized.

Break-In: 4

I felt comfortable in the boot pretty quickly. It didn't take more than a moto or two before it felt broke-in.

Total Score: 31

Final Thoughts/Extra Features

The Leatt boot was a pleasant surprise. It was not an uncomfortable boot and it has a lot of nice features including the FlexLock system. When closing the top cuff of the boot, Leatt’s SlideLock System is a unique and cool feature. When you close the top cuff and latch the Velcro, you can slide it tighter without undoing the Velcro. It will only slide in the tightening direction, so it won’t loosen up. There is also a good amount of TPU (Thermosplastic polyurethane) pieces to protect your shin, heel, top of foot, and buckle system. Many of the pieces are replaceable as well. The ability to replace a majority of the parts as they wear is a positive and should be taken into consideration. There are a couple of negatives to point out. Let’s start with the buckle issue I hinted at above. It’s not an issue with the buckles themselves, but how they function in conjunction with my skinny legs and the upper cuff of the boot. I had to run the hook portion all the way short so that I could get the upper strap tight enough. When I did this, the leather upper cuff pinches inside the buckle closure, which would not allow the buckle to snap closed completely. It never opened up while riding, but it still wasn’t ideal. The FlexLock has a lot of bracing and is a good mx boot, especially if you find it for sale. This is a good boot for the average motocross/off-road rider.

O’Neal RDX 2.2

Jim O’Neal started O’Neal USA with the intention of making better apparel for motocross and they have done that for 50 years. The O’Neal RDX boot comes available in sizes 7-13 and includes a size 10 ½.

Key Features

Full tilt RDX Pivot system allows maximum forward and rear motion

Adjustable shin plate allows for larger calf sizes with three settings

Army Rubber bonded sole with heavy-duty adhesives and a hidden reinforced lock stitch

Wrap around gel and latex foam interior ankle support

MSRP $399.99

Comfort: 3

I felt numerous pressure points within the boot and it was not very comfortable for my foot. I noticed pressure around the ankle and on top of the foot and I was constantly moving my foot around trying to get comfortable.

Hinge System/Flex: 3

There are no stops with the dual hinge system forward or backwards, so there is a lot of movement. If you case something hard it may not give you the support you would like. There seemed to be more side to side flex than with the other boots as well.

Sole: 3

The ‘Army Rubber’ sole is stiff but should last a good while. When riding it felt stiff and supportive, but I didn't get a lot 'feel' from the pegs.

Buckle System: 5

The buckle system locks into place tightly using four aluminum alloy double pin and 'Lock Snap' buckles. These buckles take a little bit of force to close, but when they latch, they latch tight. They are also replaceable.

Toe Box: 3

The toe box feels wide, so my toes were not rubbing and had good room. It also feels tall and was more difficult to get under the shifter than some of the other boots, so there are positives and negatives to it.

Medial Side Grip: 5

Two rubber inserts allow for for nice gripping of the bike. The upper insert has a lot of grip as a matter of fact.

Sizing: 2

The sizing is small. I ordered an 11 and my foot was crammed in there. I had heard after ordering that this might be an issue, and it was. Thankfully, Alex Ray sent me a size 12 which was quite a bit better. One half-size, 10.5, is available.

Break-In: 3

It took me a few rides to break them in and I found them a little difficult to shift in.

Total Score:​​ 27

Final Thoughts/Extra Features

The RDX boot features replaceable parts including the rubber sole, footbed insert, shin plate, and middle strap. The shin plate is adjustable with three settings to accommodate larger calves. This is a great feature. It has good TPU coverage to protect the lower buckle, shin, heel, and other spots. It got a good score for medial grip but the hardware used to mount the rubber inserts are exposed in a way I think they will wear down over time. That could be an issue if you ride frequently.

Fox Motion

Fox Racing may be the most recognizable gear brand with a long history of developing quality products and striking designs. The Fox Motion boot is designed to perform at the highest-level of comfort and durability. It comes in sizes 5 through 14 with three half sizes available. (9.5, 10.5, and 11.5)

Key Features

Hinge lockout before hyperextension

DURATAC outsole provides grip and durability

Half sizes available

Microban liner for antimicrobial and odor control

Anti-shock heel pad for impact resistance, stability, and support on the peg

Slim toe box

Low-ride chassis brings foot lower and closer to the footpeg

MSRP $419.95

Comfort: 4

The Motion boot feels really nice on my foot. It's comfortable and I had no issue wearing it for hours at the track. The inner liner is soft and there were no pressure points. It was a little loose around the ankle area, but it didn't bother me when riding.

Hinge System/Flex: 4

The Motion boot has a dual hinge system which aims to stop motion before any hyperextension. There feels to be some flex from side to side, but the boot made me feel secure.

Sole: 3

The DURATAC sole is nice and grippy when applying pressure to the pegs, but I could move around when needed.

Buckle System: 4

The four buckle system works easily and securely. I like the ball style 'hooks' and how they latch.

Toe Box: 4

The toe box is low, my toes had adequate room, and shifting was not a problem.

Medial Side Grip: 4

The rubber inserts on the medial side of the boot provide a lot of grip when squeezing the bike.

Sizing: 5

The size was true to fit and the half sizes are a nice option. (Half sizes are 9.5, 10.5, and 11.5)

Break-In: 4

I felt they broke in quickly. They felt a little stiff when I first put them on, but it didn’t last long.

Total Score: 32

Final Thoughts /Extra Features

I like this boot a lot and will wear these when choosing Fox gear on certain rides. The comfort level is high, it has good peg feel through the sole, and it looks good. It doesn’t appear any of the rubber inserts or TPU pieces are replaceable, but Fox’s website does say that a resole program is coming soon. I would like to see more replacement options for wear parts, but the Motion was my second favorite of the mid-level boots I tried.

Gaerne Fastback Endurance

Gaerne has been a trusted name in motocross boots for decades and their Italian craftsmanship is something they are very proud of. The Fastback Endurance boot is no exception. It comes in sizes 7-14 with no half-sizes.

Key Features

“Wrap around” ankle pivot system for lateral support and flexibility

PU injected front shin plate

Heavy duty burn guard

Riveted toe guard

Suede leather on the inner side for exceptional grip and heat resistance

Gearne Goodyear Welted artisanal construction for robust and durable sole structure, with easy resoling

MSRP $399.99

Comfort: 3

The boot was fairly comfortable, but it's very lightweight and feels minimal. I rated this one lower due to how I mentally don't feel it's very protective. I do feel some pressure points on the ankle bone and just didn’t like how it fit for motocross purposes. If I did a lot of trail riding I would not have a problem wearing this boot.

Hinge System/Flex: 2

It uses a 'wrap-around' ankle pivot system that does not provide any stops and there is a lot of flex. That flex did not make me feel secure when riding motocross. There are no lockouts on the hinge system, and it felt flimsy. If you're riding off-road in this boot it's not as big of an issue.

Sole: 3

The sole is fairly grippy on the motorcycle and also comfortable to walk in. I mention this because it is more of an enduro/dual sport/adventure boot than a motocross boot in my opinion. I imagine riders who choose the Fastback Endurance boot will be doing long rides, walking around when stopping for a rest, or exploring the surroundings. The replaceable sole is always a positive. Although the sole is comfortable for walking around in, it wasn't great for motocross. It has a thin feeling and I felt too much of the peg pressure and flex in the sole when going through rollers or a rhythm section.

Buckle System: 3

The Fastback boot utilizes four replaceable buckles that work fine. The upper buckles can be moved to accommodate wider calves.

Toe Box: 4

Lots of room in the toe box. That may be my favorite part of the boot.

Medial Side Grip: 2

This boot uses suede leather on the medial side of the boot which gives minimal gripping of the bike. It's also non-replaceable.

Sizing: 4

Sizing was true to my size 11. It is available in some half sizes. (5.5, 6.5, 9.5, and 10.5)

Break-In: 5

The Fastback Endurance boot required little to no break-in time. It has a lot of flex and was easy to move in immediately.

Total Score: 26

Final Thoughts/Extra Features

The Gaerne Fastback Endurance boot appears to be a well-made boot and would be a good choice for enduro and trail riding, but I don’t like it for riding motocross. I do like the ability to move the upper buckles for wider calves because I have friends who I have heard complain about this issue in other boots. If you’re looking for a lightweight boot with lots of flex and you ride a lot of off-road you may like this one.

Alpinestars Tech 7

When most people think of motocross boots, Alpinestars comes to mind. They’ve been doing it for 60 years and are trusted worldwide. The Alpinestar Tech 7 is their model for the mid-level boot market. It comes in sizes 7-14 with no half-sizes.

Key Features

Dual compound sole for superior durability, high-performing rubber grip patterning, and feel

New TPU ankle protection system incorporating a biomechanical link between the middle and bottom sections of the boot

Anti-slide microfiber suede liner

Soft foam reinforcement on ankles and collar for long-lasting comfort and shock absorption

Extended microfiber gaiter helps prevent excessive water and dirt entry

MSRP $439.95

Comfort: 5

The Tech 7s are the most comfortable of the boots I’ve reviewed in this test. I feel the difference immediately. There are no pressure points and I don't mind having these on all day at the track.

Hinge System/Flex: 4

The biomechanical dual hinged system allows for flexibility but also provides a lot of protection. It also provides a significant amount of lateral support. Their hinge blade system adds to the hyperextension protection.

Sole: 4

The sole has good feel and grip on the peg. It's made of dual compound rubber and is replaceable.

Buckle System: 4

The four aluminum buckle system works really well and stays securely latched. All the buckles are replaceable.

Toe Box: 4

The toe box has plenty of room width-wise and is low-profile making it easy to shift. It is also covered in TPU which adds a lot of protection.

Medial Side Grip: 4

The Tech 7's rubber grip on the inside of the boot provides plenty of traction when gripping the bike.

Sizing: 4

The size 11 felt just a little big. It would be nice if they offered some half sizes.

Break-In: 4

They start out a little stiff but break-in within a ride or two.

Total Score: 33

Final Thoughts/Extra Features

This was my favorite boot of the group and I still wear them. I usually go with my Tech 10s because I like the extra support of the booty, but I do choose the Tech 7s at times because they are so comfortable. If you are looking for a mid-level boot due to price or you don’t like the booty with the Tech 10s, then the Tech 7s would be a good choice. They give great support for the abuse of riding motocross.

The Results

After a few months of riding at numerous tracks in a multitude of conditions the results are in. I wasn't completely sure what to expect going into this comparison. I knew the Tech 7 is a favorite of many riders and I had heard a few people say the Motion boot is really good, but I had no idea how the others would compare. I had low expectations of the Leatt boot simply because I hadn't heard any feedback on them. At the same time, I had very high expectations of the Gaerne boots due to liking the SG10s I wore years ago. Although the Alpinestars and Fox boots being in the top two do not surprise me, the Leatt finishing third did. I've had good experience with other Leatt products, but boots are tricky. Comfortable footwear that protects in the toughest conditions and meets the demands of the average motocross rider is not easy to produce. So, the Leatt FlexLock boots were my biggest surprise with nice comfort and many cool features. I was most disappointed in the Gaerne Fastback boot primarily because it falls short of the protection I want for a motocross boot. As stated previously, it is not a bad boot and it's craftsmanship is high. It's just designed more for off-road riding and unfortunately landed in last place. Before I ever put any of the boots on I thought the O'Neal RDX would finish about where it did. I had a bit more expectation out of it, but it wasn't far off of what I expected. The fact is it's a big task to match with the quality and protection of an Alpinestars boot. They have the reputation they do for a reason. Fox as well. For me, I will be wearing the Alpinestar Tech 7s regularly because of the high comfort level, protection provided, and trust I have in the product. It was the winner in my book and I would have no problem buying a pair of these when I need new boots. It also doesn't hurt, if you like your gear to match, that you can wear Alpinestars with any gear while wearing some of the other brand boots feels like it should be matched with said brands gear. What I mean by this is I won't wear Fox boots without wearing Fox gear. The same goes for Leatt and O'Neal. In conclusion, take your time when choosing what boot you want to spend your hard earned money on. Go to your local dealership and try all these models out and let us know if you agree or disagree.

1. Alpinestar Tech 7 with 33

2. Fox Motion with 32

3. Leatt 5.5 FlexLock with 31

4. O'Neal RDX with 27

5. Gaerne Fastback with 26