Industry Insights | Ft. Seth Rarick

In this installment of Industry Insights, we talk to the East Coast Race Team Coordinator for Red Bull Factory KTM Racing about racing as an amateur, his pro career, being Cooper Webb's 'man-friend', becoming a professional trainer, and much more.

For the full interview, check out the Vital MX podcast right here. The audio version below includes a lot more, including Seth meeting one of his music idols, Tom Morello. If you want the condensed written version, scroll down a bit further.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: What’s up, Sethro?

Seth Rarick: We just finished up a long day of testing. The boys are in boot camp, and I just got home.

Vital MX: Where did you grow up, and how did you get into dirt bikes?

Seth: Like many kids, their dad was into it or raced, and that’s the story with me. Originally, I’m from upstate New York, just outside of Albany. My dad raced, so I was around dirt bikes from the time I was born. I’m a nineties kid, so (Jeremy) McGrath was my hero, and I grew up racing. I started riding when I was four but didn’t start racing until I was seven. I never looked back. I didn’t have a plan outside of racing. I thought I would turn pro, get a ride, and make a living like most kids think they will. I worked my way through the ranks but clearly wasn’t good enough to reach the top level. I did the pro scene in the States for a few years and then went to Canada. I then came back here and was going to do another year. I had just turned 23 and was at the point where I needed to make my way in life. I had run the racing career dry and did not want to be a guy with a GoFundMe. I realized I needed a job but didn’t know anything besides motocross. I met a lot of people, many of whom I’m still friends with today, and that paved the way for the next phase of my career.

Seth Rarick

Vital MX: You got a late start in racing but did some amateur nationals. How was your amateur career, and did you get any support?

Seth: It was a little late. I never even raced a 50. I was tall for my age and started on 60s and 80s racing local stuff. My dad was in construction, and the New York winters are harsh. So, we would come south to Florida in the winter for work, which helped me catch up because I could ride year-round. I started doing Loretta’s, Oak Hill and Lake Whitney in Texas, and Mini Os when I got on big bikes. I wouldn’t even call it an amateur career. On little bikes, it was just me and my dad. Then, I got some good support on big bikes by meeting good people and connecting with local dealerships and gear companies. Ziggy (Rick Zielfelder) at Factory Connection has always been great to me. They are a New Hampshire-based company. I also grew up with Jimmy DeCotis, still one of my best friends. Ziggy helped Jimmy a lot and even rode for him in his pro career. He helped me at a young age learn how to set up a bike and what did and didn’t work.

Vital MX: You raced pro for a few years and even raced in Canada for a couple of years. What did you learn from those experiences?

Seth: It’s a lot f*%king harder than people think. Knowing what I know now, I wouldn’t have tried racing pro. I would have gone to college and got a normal job. Not knowing any better worked to my advantage, but it was fun while it lasted. I need to mention a couple of people who helped me out. Without Ryan Schafer, who owns South of the Border, there is no way I would have done those pro years. He basically paid for my life. As an amateur, without Jimmy DeCotis, I don’t think I’d be on the phone with you today. He did so much for me.

Seth Rarick and Jimmy DeCotis

Vital MX: The racing didn’t work out, but you did transition into working in the industry. You were friends with Cooper Webb, and he gave you an opportunity in 2016 as what we’ll call his ‘Man Friend.” You helped him mentally and with things he needed. Talk about that.

Seth: When Cooper was 12 or 13, he would ride at South of the Border. That’s how I met Coop. It was evident that he would be very good, but we hit it off. At the end of 2015, after Canada, he had just won his first title and offered to let me live with him in California. He had just started working with Swanie (Gareth Swanepoel) but was living on his own. He called me to help because I had nothing going on, and I could live and train with him and Swanie. Originally, I was going to race in 2016, but I almost immediately destroyed my shoulder again (he had previously hurt his shoulder in Canada). So, I was living on his couch with no money, couldn’t do anything, and didn’t have a plan. I more or less became a training partner for him, and Swanie offered me an internship to help him train the Star Yamaha guys. He’s one of a few people in my life who, if one thing turned one way or another, wouldn’t be in the position I am in today. Jimmy D, Ryan Schafer, Swanie and Coop. I owe them the world.

He helps us out tremendously at the compound and races. He gives me a lot of advice on riding, too. Things that I don't really notice on the track. If you ask me, bringing him onboard is one of the best moves KTM has made." - Aaron Plessinger

Vital MX: You worked with Swanie at Star and later at Baker’s Factory with Aldon Baker and Mike Brown, but you did some training on your own for a short time. Compare working with a factory team versus your own program.

Seth: The biggest thing was job security. When I was working with Swanie, everything was great. He and I are still friends. I wanted to stay on the East Coast at that time, and Star was based in California. I made enough connections and thought, “I can do this.” Being naïve kind of worked out because I took a big risk without realizing how big of a risk it was. That was for the 2019 season, which was great for me. I had Jacob Hayes and Brandon Hartranft on the Rock River team. I also had several local privateers in the Carolinas. Hayes and Hartranft both had successful years, considering the equipment they were on. Brandon got his factory KTM ride right after that. The downside was I realized the amount of work I was doing versus the money being made wasn’t adding up. Again, one thing rolls into another. Brandon got that KTM ride, and I already knew Ian Harrison and those guys through Coop, and Aldon was looking for someone to help train the 250 side. One thing led to another, and Aldon hired me a year after I left Swanie.

Seth Rarick

Vital MX: Let’s talk about 2021. You became the team manager at Star Yamaha when Wil Hahn stepped away. I don’t know if that was a box you expected to be checked.

Seth: No, it wasn’t. I moved down to Florida and started working for Aldon after Ironman in 2019. Everything there was great, and I work with him now, but in ’21, I heard Wil was leaving. I’m great friends with Wil, and we talked about it. I recall part of his deal was him helping find his replacement. The next thing I knew, I was on the phone with Bobby Regan and Brad Hoffman, and they offered me the position. As you said, I never expected to ever manage a team. I thought about it and realized it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So, I talked to Aldon, who gave me his blessing to go for it. It was an experience I’m thankful for because learning that side of things led to what I’m doing now.

Aaron Plessinger, Tom Morello, and Seth Rarick

Vital MX: Now you’re back at KTM. Talk about how that came to be.

Seth: Things were good at Star, and I probably wouldn’t have left, but I was offered a unique position with the Rocky Mountain team at the end of ’21. I now call it the Dark Year. I was offered the job of team trainer, which felt like job security. It was kind of a hybrid role of trainer and helping manage, but you know the saying, “If something appears too good to be true, it probably is.” I knew better at that point in my life. My gut was telling me to stay at Star. I took the risk, and it didn’t work out. We know about the team issues in 2022 and the financial strains. I’m thankful one of the team owners took care of me, so I never got screwed financially. That team had factory support, so I worked with Ian (Harrison) and Roger (DeCoster). When the Rocky Mountain team folded, Factory KTM didn’t have anyone in Florida, so Ian called and asked if I wanted a job. That led me to where I am now.

Vital MX: What are your roles during the week and on race day as East Coast Race Team Coordinator?

Seth: Race day is probably the easiest for me. During Supercross, I do all the filming and Dartfish. I make all the layovers for each rider and pick apart things I see on the track. I'll watch what Jett (Lawrence), Eli (Tomac), and Coop are doing versus Chase (Sexton) and AP (Aaron Plessinger). I do the same thing with the 250 class, Juju (Julien Beaumer) and Tom (Vialle). I believe every factory team has one guy dedicated to doing Dartfish on Saturdays. For the outdoors, it's quite a bit more difficult to do Dartfish because you can't see the whole track, the zoom has to be the same, and you need a tripod setup. I do film a little during outdoors, but mostly just freehand to go over anything I see between practices and motos with each rider. I'm more of a help to the mechanics by having oil, gas, and filters ready or if there's a fire drill between motos. During the week, some are easy, and others I'm running around like a chicken with its head cut off. This time of the year, with boot camp and testing, everyone is busy. I'm the liaison for the team between California and Florida. I let them know who was testing what and whether or not it was good or not. We bounce ideas back and forth, or normally, they already have an idea they come to me with. I feel as though one of these days I'll have a degree in psychology (Laughs). I help set up media shoots with the teams. I do the parts inventory in Florida for all the teams: KTM, GasGas, and Husqvarna. It's three separate teams, and they don't all use the same parts. Staying on top of that with the practice mechanics is a big part of my role. No two days are the same.