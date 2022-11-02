Will the Monster Energy Cup Return to Las Vegas? | @Ping

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping discusses the Vital MX forum, brand ambassadors in the motocross industry, and whether or not the Monster Energy Cup will return to Las Vegas.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.