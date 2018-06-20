Toggle

What's The Story Behind Phoenix Racing? 1

Surprise! We had a new team drop into the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship last weekend. Here's the story behind the team.

GuyB
6/20/2018 11:12 AM

What's The Story Behind Phoenix Racing?

Surprise! We had a new team drop into the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship last weekend, featuring some familar names, and Honda support. The roster includes Carson Brown, Ben LaMay, Heath Harrison, Jace Owen, and Isaac Teasdale.

We sat down with Phoenix Racing's Justyn Amstutz to get the story behind the launch of Phoenix Racing, and we're also curious to see what changes they've got in store for the future. You can listen in to our conversation by clicking the start button below.

While he normally hangs more in the background, Justyn Amstutz has been around the MX/SX scene for years. Among other things, he was part of the crew responsible for putting together sponsorship deals at RCH. We've been sworn to secrecy because negotiations are ongoing, but he did drop some interesting company names as potential future sponsors for the team.

Here's the look the team went for last weekend. Yeah, there's currently a lot of blank space on the shrouds, fenders, and rig. Expect that to change in the future. Jace Owen (to the left of Ben LaMay) just started riding again after rehabbing from knee surgery.

Ben LaMay moved over from TPJ to Phoenix Racing.

After spending time racing Arenacross in both the U.S. and Canada, as well as the Canadian National MX series, Carson Brown made his U.S. outdoor debut with the team.

Heath Harrison took a AX regional title last season, and is aboard a 450 for the outdoors.


1 comment
