What's The Story Behind Phoenix Racing?

Surprise! We had a new team drop into the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship last weekend, featuring some familar names, and Honda support. The roster includes Carson Brown, Ben LaMay, Heath Harrison, Jace Owen, and Isaac Teasdale.



We sat down with Phoenix Racing's Justyn Amstutz to get the story behind the launch of Phoenix Racing, and we're also curious to see what changes they've got in store for the future. You can listen in to our conversation by clicking the start button below.





