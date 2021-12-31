Toggle

What Is Included in a "Pro" Contract? | @Ping 1

B_Rez991
12/31/2021 9:51 AM

 

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping speaks about the ins and outs of a professional contract with privateers and top athletes, whether or not a 350cc will be raced professionally in the 450cc class, and the battle between 2-strokes and 4-strokes for the average vet rider.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.

