What Does It Take to Land a Factory Ride? | @Ping

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping covers the results from the opening round of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, the possibility of an electric SX and MX series, and the struggle of privateers trying to land a factory ride.

