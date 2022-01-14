What Does It Take to Land a Factory Ride? | @Ping

Welcome back to the latest format of @Ping!

In this episode, Ping covers the results from the opening round of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season, the possibility of an electric SX and MX series, and the struggle of privateers trying to land a factory ride.

Do you have burning questions that need answering?

We are now accepting video and voice recordings directly to ping@vitalmx.com. As always, you can submit your written questions to the @ Ping VitalMX Forum or send them directly to ping@vitalmx.com.