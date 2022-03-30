Vital Poll: Monster Energy Kawasaki vs KRT Racing

Here we are looking at the factory level teams from Kawasaki. From the USA we have Jason Anderson's KX450SR on the Monster Energy Kawasaki team and from Europe, we have Ben Watson's KX450SR from Kawasaki Race Team in the MXGPs. Be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom to cast your vote.

You can see that the KRT bike has the resonator on the header because they are riding motocross, and JA's bike doesn't have one. The carbon skid plate is more streamlined on the KRT machine. The US team uses a modified swingarm pivot bolt to pull double-duty as a brake stop.

JA is on Showa suspension while BW runs KYB like Tomac did when he was on Kawi. Plus the KRT bike has a carbon fiber airbox and subframe.

Here we see different slave cylinders and sprocket guards. The US unit looks to be cnc'd and the KRT bike has a cast piece.

They look to be running very similar engine mounts with the single hole in the center. The KRT bike has some different electrical wire routing and the US bike has oversize radiators.

Way more coverage up front on JA's machine with the axle-mounted guard. KRT has the wheel spacer-mounted unit. Both look factory, but the Nissin calipers are different.

Clutch levers and perches are different as well as the amount of carbon protection.

Both have Xtrig clamps and Renthal controls, but different specifics. JA has a Fatbar and the new style Xtrig bar mounts and BW has Twinwall bars and the PHDS bar mounts.

Same same.

JA looks to have a larger diameter rear disc.

No fan for JA for supercross but you can see where it would mount up. BW's bike has a super sweet carbon bracketed fan and carbon data port holder.

