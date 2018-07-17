Vital MX Pit Stops: P3 Composites and AOMC.mx

Whether they're protective (like disc guards, two-stroke pipe guards, frame protectors, or skidplates), or decorative (tank covers), who doesn't love some cool carbon fiber goodies? We're definitely in the carbon-lover club, and we recently made a Vital MX Pit Stop at the headquarters for P3 Carbon, in Hurricane, WV. But that's just half the story. We also got a peek in at Jamin's other business, AOMC, which includes a very cool dealership and mailorder business.



First up, listen in with GuyB and Jamin to learn some background on P3 Composites, and what's in their product line.

Next up is what goes into the production, with GuyB and Adam.

Phase three here is the tie-in with AOMC...both the dealership and the mail order business. There's a lot going on in this corner of West Virginia.



Thanks for the hospitality, gang...this made for a cool few hours, and a very worthy Pit Stop.



Want more info? Check out P3carbon.com, or AOMC.mx.

