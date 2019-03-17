Toggle

Vital MX Pit Bits: Indianapolis

Let's go fishing for new goodies (and old) in the pits at Indy.

GuyB
3/17/2019 12:00 AM

Vital MX Pit Bits: Indianapolis

Happy birthday to Chad Reed. The JGRMX/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing squad did up some cool graphics to celebrate his 37th.

Included in the graphics were messages from his wife and kids.

We dig the Alpinestars LE Tech 10 for this weekend.

Zach Osborne's start platforms got a lift kit.

Ah yeah, classic pinstriping for the Bell Helmets on the Yamalube Star Racing Yamaha guys.

CMS Artworx has been doing some good stuff lately, like this one on Alex Martin's helmet.

Lee McCollum makes sure that Alex Martin's start platforms don't accidentally get kicked and end up under the bike

The Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing guys have a flock of cameras for factory filming. One for each rider, and one that covers the entire track for Dartfish. Something interesting to note is that they can synch video with the data that they collect on the bike. That way they can look to see what was going on at a particular point if they see something odd in the data.

Justin Barcia's Yamaha awaiting a revised rear shock between practices.

Ah, we've got some tire customization wars going on in the 250 class. The Star Yamaha guys were doing a little additional grooving on their treads after the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki guys started it last weekend in Daytona.

Brad Hoffman was the man with the groover.

Justin Hill checking in with the JGR crew after setting fast time in the early practice. He wanted a little more zip from his Suzuki, so...

About as quick as the JGR guys got the request from Justin, they were on it with a flywheel change.

Whoa. That might be the tallest leprechaun we've ever seen. Happy St. Patty's Day.

Doh! There goes CMS Artworx again...this time with a custom lid for Chase Sexton.

Need somewhere else to look around? Austin Forkner just launched a new website.

Why is Austin Forkner taking a knife to a brand new pair of Fox pants?

So he can attach the anti-rotation strap from his knee braces to his boots.

When Austin's running the red plate, out come the red gloves for his mechanic, Olly Stone.

Before practice, Olly had propane heaters on either side of the powerplant to try and warm it up.

Blake Wharton might be out with an ACL injury, but the TiLube guys still have Steven Clarke and Kyle Bitterman under the tent.

TiLube also had the bike that Eric Saunders has been riding on display.

With just cool temps outside, and the availability of a place to pit in the lower level of the stadium, a few teams were pitted inside...like Smartop MotoConcepts Racing.

The teams that did stay outside used a variety of heaters and full skirts on their pit areas to stay warm. You just have to shut everything down when it's time to refuel.

Roger D., hanging out on Marvin Musquin's bike.

Hmm...looks like TLD's east guys are using a couple variations of frames, too. This one is Mitchell Falk's...

...while Jordon Smith looks like he's on the older chassis.

Tire warmers are pretty much standard for East Coast guys...and they get plenty of opportunities to use them.

The Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/KTM/WPS guys have one of the rigs with no pop-outs, so it's a little snug while working inside.

Chad Reed was using stock clamps on his bike this weekend, and we also saw them try a variety of torque settings on them.

Justin Hill's butt patch looks about right.

How about qualifying? Joey Savatgy was the top of the heap among the 450s...

...and was followed by Cooper Webb...

...Marvin Musquin...

...Eli Tomac...

...and Justin Hill in fifth.

Among the 250 qualifiers? 250 East points leader, Austin Forkner, was the fastest.

Alex Martin has shown some good speed in qualifying this season, and is looking to make it show in the main event, as well. He was second.

Justin Cooper was third among the 250 qualifiers.

This is the hometown race for Chase Sexton. and he qualified fourth.

Martin Davalos grabbed the fifth spot in 250 qualify.

Mitchell Oldenburg (66) became a dad after his wife gave birth this week.

Justin Barcia is back in action, but also the lone soldier under the Monster Energy/Yamaha Factory Racing tent after Aaron Plessinger went down last week with a broken heel. Look for an announcement early next week on a possible replacement (likely Josh Grant, who has been spotted out testing on the bike already).

CTR's Kenny Day is paying it forward and helping out Coty Schock as he works his way through the Supercross Futures program with a bike, tuning help and way more.

Expect lots of ruts tonight.

There's a rather unique double lane turn after the finish line. During press day the inside line was preferred, but a jump at the entrance and exit were added to try and even out the speed of the two.

Maybe this horseshoe will give Alex Martin some better luck this weekend.

Michael Antonovich from SwapMotoLive helping out John Short get his start device set.

Mitchell Falk is back this week, and holding it down as the lone rider for Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM.

It's pretty common to catch Chad Reed checking in with Randy Mennenga from Dirt Wurx.

Johnny O'Mara, along with Ricky Carmichael with his daughter, Elise; and son, Kadin.

Give a shout out to Cole Martinez. He went down hard in one of the practice sessions, and it looked like he may have broken a leg.

Josh Greco is one of those die-hard privateers out there, and he rocks a mean set of bars. He also made the night show.

Adam Enticknap and Alex Ray giving some lessons to the Indianapolis Speedway track announcer, Dave Calabro.


