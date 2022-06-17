Vital MX GP Bits: 2022 MXGP of Germany

Check out the latest edition of GP Bits.
ML512
6/17/2022 10:30 AM
Check out the latest in the GP Bits from Germany!
worksmx
6/17/2022 1:36 PM
KRT is still on KHI hubs, HAAN just sponsor , been this for many years actually. HAAN did make some one of hubs for dixon kawi a few years, utilizing the same measures on the rear KHI rotor and was very much looking like the KHI ones.
Just some unnecessary info lol
worksmx
6/17/2022 1:36 PM
